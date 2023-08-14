Steelers Move Thursday’s Training Camp Practice To Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers have changed the start time of their final training camp practice this Thursday, moving the Aug. 17 session from 10:30 AM to 1:55 PM. The team announced the switch moments ago.

The 1:55 start time falls in line with the other team’s practice starts, sans Friday Night Lights. The team did not offer an explanation for the change, though some stormy weather during the week may have the team anticipating a later start. The forecast calls for rain on Wednesday, meaning a later start Thursday can allow for more time for the field to dry out and the crew to prepare.

The Steelers also never explained why they initially made the final practice a morning session. Ostensibly, it was to give the team a head start on heading home that day as opposed to packing up into the evening and night. Now, the team will practice at 1:55 with a session that should end a little after 4 PM.

Pittsburgh has an off day today before returning to Chuck Noll Field Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We’ll be at the final three practices and providing daily reports.

All training camp practices are free and open to the public. However, a mobile ticket is required to gain entry into the campus. Arriving early is advised. Throughout camp, the team has had scores of fans attend practice, even setting a record on Friday Night Lights with nearly 14,000 people in attendance.