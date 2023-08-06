Steelers First 2023 Depth Chart Released

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the 2023 season and the opening release didn’t offer many surprises. The depth chart was provided by the Steelers PR Department.

We have released our initial 2023 depth chart. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 6, 2023

Dan Moore Jr. is currently listed as the starting left tackle, with Broderick Jones currently slotted at second-string. The starting strong safety is listed as Damontae Kazee OR Keanu Neal are both listed as the starting strong safeties at the moment. Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb are the starters at inside linebacker with Kwon Alexander the main backup.

At slot corner, Chandon Sullivan is listed as a starter, with Elijah Riley at second-string and Duke Dawson at third-string. Pressley Harvin III currently has a leg up in the punter competition given that he’s listed ahead of Braden Mann on the depth chart as of now.

One interesting placement is Calvin Austin III being listed ahead of Gunner Olszewski and Jordan Byrd as the team’s main kick returner and punt returner. Montravius Adams is also listed as the starting nose tackle, while Keeanu Benton is currently third-string behind Adams and Breidon Fehoko. Connor Heyward is listed as the starting fullback and also the third-string tight end. Darnell Washington is the fourth-string tight end.

I’d expect Benton to rise up the depth chart in the coming weeks, but Adams has played well in camp and it’s going to be a tight battle with another solid veteran in Breidon Fehoko involved.

Joey Porter Jr. was listed as a backup behind Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson, leaving zero rookie starters on the depth chart. Obviously, that’s something that could change in the coming weeks, with Porter and Jones both reportedly having good camps, along with Benton. But for now, the rookies still have to earn a spot on the roster.

Everything else looked as expected. George Pickens, Allen Robinson III and Diontae Johnson as the team’s three starting wideouts, and Kenny Pickett is the team’s first-string quarterback ahead of Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

There’s still a lot of time for battles to be won and lost, but this opening depth chart serves as a good idea of where guys stand as of now. The complete depth chart can be viewed below