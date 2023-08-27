Steelers Cancel Sunday’s Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have cancelled their Sunday practice, the team announced moments ago. Instead, the group will attend a team-building event.

It’s the same switch Mike Tomlin made during the spring. As he traditionally does, he uses one OTA session to get the team away from the practice field and go to a local event to play games. On June 5, the Steelers went go-karting at a local track, where even Tomlin put on his helmet and went racing.

It’s a much-deserved day off for the Steelers, who are just wrapping up the summer grind. The team endured sixteen training camp practices and three preseason games, including a short-week when they played the Buffalo Bills last Saturday before travelling to Atlanta to meet the Falcons this past Thursday. Pittsburgh went undefeated in the preseason for the second-straight year and overall, have enjoyed an impressive summer.

Pittsburgh viewed this weekend practices as “bonus days,” something Tomlin spoke to after yesterday’s practice.

“It’s a really good opportunity for the (assistant) coaches to troubleshoot some technical issues that may have been dogging them, some situational awareness, teaching and learning,” Tomlin said Saturday via Steelers.com. “We’re doing a lot of situational ball in an effort to tie up some circumstances that maybe we hadn’t put them in enough.”

The Steelers are scheduled to practice Monday before an off-day Tuesday. Tuesday is the day the team and the rest of the NFL must trim their rosters from 90 to 53, meaning 1,184 players will be cut in one day.