Steelers Bringing In OL Brandon Kipper For Workout Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are working out former Oregon State and Baltimore Ravens OL Brandon Kipper today, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston.

If Kipper’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he is a player the Steelers met with at the NFLPA Bowl in Los Angeles in January. During his college career with the Beavers, he made 45 straight starts from 2019-2022. He has over 3,000 snaps at right tackle, but exclusively played right guard last season, logging 781 snaps at the position. As a guard last season, he earned a 75.0 blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which was bolstered by a run-blocking grade of 76.6. His PFF mark was higher when he was at tackle in 2021, as he posted an impressive 80.1 overall grade.

He’s a bigger offensive lineman at 6-foot-5, 326 pounds, and arms that are just over 34 inches. Given the Steelers’ pre-draft interest in Kipper, it makes sense that they’re now circling back after he was waived by the Ravens on July 27.

Brandon Kipper

6057 HGT

326 WGT

10 1/8 Hands

34 1/8 Arm

Kipper was undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed with Baltimore right after as a priority undrafted free agent. He began his college career at Hawaii before transferring to Oregon State in 2018. He was a three-time All-Pac 12 team honorable mention.

The Steelers have prioritized adding competition at all positions. Kipper could fit in as a versatile offensive lineman who can fight for a job pretty much anywhere across the line, although he’ll likely be primarily working as a right guard. He could be an intriguing signing to help add some competition to the bottom of Pittsburgh’s roster and be a strong practice squad candidate.