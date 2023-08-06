Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – August 6 – S Tre Norwood Dealing With Lower Leg Issue

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their 10th training camp practice of 2023 on Sunday and the session at Sanit Vincent College was their sixth consecutive one following their last day off on Monday. After practice, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media and gave a brief health update of the players, who are off tomorrow.

According to Tomlin, safety Tre Norwood suffered a lower leg injury during the Sunday session, and he’s being evaluated.

According to our very own Alex Kozora, safety Keanu Neal (undisclosed), safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle), outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hip), wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley (hamstring), running back John Lovett (undisclosed), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (rest), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest), cornerback Patrick Peterson (rest), wide receiver Allen Robinson II (rest), and guard Isaac Seumalo (rest) all sat out Sunday’s practice.

Porter and Herbig were both injured during Saturday’s practice so hopefully both will be able to resume working on Tuesday. Per Kozora, Neal jogged around the field on Sunday, which is usually a sign of working back from a lower body injury. The same for Lovett. Both have missed several consecutive practices.

After returning to the team on Saturday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick seemed to do more in practice on Sunday. He might be ready to go fully on Tuesday after getting himself properly conditioned after being away from the team for several days for a personal reason. Guard Nate Herbig was able to practice on Sunday after suffering a thumb injury on Saturday.

The Steelers will have the day off on Monday and be back practicing again on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Their first preseason game of 2023 will take place on Friday. That will be a road contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.