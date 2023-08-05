Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – August 5 – Herbig Brothers Being Evaluated

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their ninth training camp practice of 2023 on Saturday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., and after the session ended, head coach Mike Tomlin provided a brief health update of the team.

“A few injury updates, Nick Herbig had a hip flexor that’s being evaluated,” Tomlin said. “Nate Herbig had a hand, thumb that’s being evaluated. We had a couple of guys have bumps and bruises occur in practice, was able to go back in. Joey Porter [Jr.] had an ankle, got retaped, went back in. Things of that nature.”

In addition to Tomlin listing outside linebacker Nick Herbig, guard Nate Herbig and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in his rundown, our own Alex Kozora passed along a few other observations from Saturday’s practice related to participation.

According to Kozora, running back John Lovett (undisclosed), defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (ankle), and safety Keanu Neal (undisclosed) all failed to practice on Saturday. While safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (personal) and safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) were both present on Saturday, both were very limited during the session. Rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (wrist) was a full participant on Saturday after getting dinged up Friday night and not being able to finish practice.

The Steelers’ next training camp practice will take place on Sunday at Saint Vincent College and the team is off on Monday.