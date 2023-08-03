Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – August 3 – Three Safeties Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their seventh training camp practice of 2023 on Thursday at Saint Vincent Collège in Latrobe, Pa., and after the pad-less session ended, head coach Mike Tomlin said during his press conference that there were no new injuries to report.

“No new injury news, which is a good thing,” Tomlin said. “Appreciate the heat, man. Heat is a component of team development. We get to know them more. They get to know themselves more when fatigue sets in, in terms of quality execution and detail and communication and things of that nature. And so we welcome the muggy conditions.”

While Tomlin’s report was obviously great, the Steelers had several players that sat out practice on Thursday. A chunk of those players were seemingly given veteran’s days off.

According to our very own Alex Kozora, not practicing on Thursday were safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (personal), safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), safety Keanu Neal (undisclosed), defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (ankle), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (rest), cornerback Patrick Peterson (rest), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (rest), guard Isaac Seumalo (rest), and wide receiver Allen Robinson II (rest).

Fitzpatrick and Kazee have both been out of practice for a while now with the former yet to work any since training camp got underway. As for Neal and Leal, both were seemingly dinged up on Wednesday.

Kozora also reports that inside linebacker Elandon Roberts (undisclosed) was limited on Thursday. He did not work in the team portion of practice. Running back John Lovett was back practicing on Thursday after being missing from the Wednesday session.

In other injury-related news, running back Alfonzo Graham (shoulder) cleared waivers on Thursday, as expcted, after being waived injured on Wednesday. He has now reverted to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list on a split salary of $450,000.

The Steelers’ next training camp practice will be Friday night under the lights at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.