Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – August 1 – No Status Update Yet On CB Cory Trice Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their fifth training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., on Tuesday and it was their first one in pads. After the session ended, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin quickly recapped the injuries that happened during the day.
“A couple injury things of note, Cory Trice went down with a non-contract injury. You guys saw him carted off. I don’t have any information on the status of that,” Tomlin said. “Elandon Roberts wasn’t able to finish but really it’s more of a precaution than anything else.
“I’m sure there’ll be additional bumps and bruises associated with work like this. We’ll do a good job, the best of our ability, to keep this group up and keep snapping the ball because that’s what time of year it is.”
The injury that Trice sustained on Tuesday seemed to be to his right knee. He’s had a previous knee injury during his college football career so all we can do is keep our fingers crossed that what happened Tuesday isn’t serious. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue.
As for Roberts, we’ll see if the inside linebacker is able to practice on Wednesday on the heels of whatever ailed him on Tuesday.
Not practicing for the Steelers on Tuesday were safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (personal), safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), and running back Alfonzo Graham (shoulder).
It’s unknown when Fitzpatrick will get rolling as he’s yet to practice since training camp got underway. As for Kazee, while he is out of his walking boot, he seems to be week-to-week more than day-to-day at this point. Graham, on the other hand, is expected to be out for the season with a torn labrum.
The Steelers next training camp practice will take place on Wednesday. The next day off for the team isn’t until next Monday.