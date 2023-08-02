Steelers 2023 Training Camp Diary: Day Six

Just wrapped up the sixth day of training camp at Saint Vincent College and Latrobe, Pa. Great weather, good crowd, solid football. Let’s dive on in.

Camp Notes (Day Six)

– Injury roundup: Not practicing today were FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (personal – did not attend practice), S Damontae Kazee (left ankle), and RB John Lovett (unknown). Lovett wasn’t even on the field today or at least, not wearing a No. 33. Don’t know what the reason was.

As you’ve likely heard by now, CB Cory Trice Jr. (knee) has landed on IR while RB Alfonzo Graham was waived/injured with his torn right labrum. The harsh realities of training camp.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts, dinged late in practice yesterday, practiced in full today.

During practice, DL/EDGE DeMarvin Leal had his left ankle examined after injuring it during offensive line/defensive line. But he seemed to be okay, though he’s had a bunch of ailments so far this camp. He looked frustrated. WR Diontae Johnson took a nut shot during practice and laid on the sidelines for a few moments but he’s ok. CB Joey Porter Jr. might have tweaked something towards the very end of practice, but it appeared minor.

– Pittsburgh signed two players to replace Trice and Graham: No. 17 Trenton Thompson and No. 25 Isaiah Dunn. Thompson participated in team periods today. Dunn may have too, but I did not see him take reps in team. Only individual.

– Offensive linemen putting in work before practice. Ryan McCollum snapped to Mason Rudolph while Kendrick Green spent time around assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams.

– Elsewhere, LB Nick Kwiatkoski worked closely with LB Coach Aaron Curry pre-practice. Kwiatkoski ended up having a nice day.

– The referees were again on-hand. Mike Tomlin shook one official’s hand while Danny Smith gave another a bro hug. Trying to get on their good side. Especially Danny Smith. He’s always chatting up the refs.

– Also on-hand? Former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert.

– Before practice got going, Cam Heyward got the entire defense together, spoke to them, and then broke down the huddle to set the message and the tone for the day.

– Miles Killebrew is a solid personal protector. They have to be vocal and his voice is loud. “Zorro, Zorro” you can hear him call out as he checks the punt-rush look. He’ll be the guy for them this season. Tre Norwood continues to work as the backup.

– With Denzel Martin holding the clear-cut title of Outside Linebackers Coach, the EDGE guys and defensive linemen worked in slightly separate groups during individual sessions. I don’t remember if that’s new or not but still worth noting.

The defensive line worked on taking on and splitting double-teams. Lots of run defense work today with the pads on.

– Defensive backs were working on their off-hand jam as part of their individual sessions. On the offensive side of the ball, wide receivers and tight ends caught fades with WRs Coach Frisman Jackson playing the role of cornerback.

– Ok, let’s get into seven shots.

First Team Session (11 v 11)

1. Ball on the 2. Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb the inside linebacker pairing. Keanu Neal and Kenny Robinson at safety. First-team offensive line of Dan Moore Jr.- Isaac Seumalo-Mason Cole-James Daniels-Chukwuma Okorafor. Allen Robinson II and Diontae Johnson the outside receivers with George Pickens in the slot. Najee Harris the running back.

Kenny Pickett wants Johnson on a pivot route, breaking in before cutting out, but the pass is off his hands. He had to reach over his head but definitely catchable. A drop.

2. CB Duke Dawson in the slot. Pickett has Pickens on the right side and he makes the grab working on Patrick Peterson. The catch is made and it appeared Pickens got both feet in. But the ref threw his hat, signaling Pickens stepped out of bounds at one point. We’ll go with the ref’s call of an incompletion.

3. Mark Robinson cycling in with the ones next to Holcomb. Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace the outside corners. Empty set initially with RB Jaylen Warren motioning in. Pickett looks for Pickens left side on an out/stick route but the pass is behind and well incomplete. Potential miscommunication as Pickens ran towards the sideline/corner while Pickett may have expected Pickens to sit. Either way, incomplete, and the offense has yet to score.

4. Isaiahh Loudermilk and Armon Watts the defensive tackle pairing. Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre at cornerback. Second-team defense comes in against the starting offense. Looks like a false start on the offense and the play is whistled dead.

“Repeat it,” Tomlin calls out.

Handoff goes to Anthony McFarland Jr. and Kwon Alexander, and I believe Tre Norwood, got in there to stuff McFarland short of the goal-line. Alexander showing out early.

5. Mitch Trubisky and the offensive backups now enter. Darius Hagans motions from out wide to sidecar. Trubisky puts one up for TE Darnell Washington on the left side, a fade route, and Washington skies and makes a great grab over Miles Killebrew, who had tight coverage. But Washington is 6-foot-7 and Killebrew is not.

6. Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Trubisky hits WR Gunner Olszewski on a short throw over the goal-line and he’s open for the pitch-and-catch score.

7. Luq Barcoo and Madre Harper the outside corners. Breiden Fehoko and Keeanu Benton the defensive tackles. O-line of Dylan Cook-Nate Herbig-Ryan McCollum-Bill Dunkle-Spencer Anderson, the third-team group. Herbig in with the team only having 14 offensive linemen on the roster, meaning someone has to double-up. Herbig and Dotson have been rotating in that spot.

To the play, Trubisky looks and throws left to near the goal-line. More miscommunication with two Steelers in the area but no one really close, and the pass is a duck into the ground.

Washington’s catch aside, defense dominated here and wins 5-2.

RB/LB 1v1 Coverage Drills

1. Najee Harris runs through Cole Holcomb’s jam and wins, though there was a bag or some equipment in front of them that got in the way. Harris had to squeeze his way through between that and Holcomb. It was moved away for the next rep.

2. Jaylen Warren beats Elandon Roberts with leverage, Roberts aligned inside and Warren bursting out. Simple option/leverage stuff and he makes the grab.

3. Anthony McFarland Jr. turns on the jets and burns Kwon Alexander down the right seam. He finishes it with the grab in the end zone.

4. Good close from LB Nick Kwiatkoski, who breaks up an underneath out route intended for RB Darius Hagans, diving and knocking the ball away. After the play, Najee Harris pulled Darius Hagans aside to go over a teaching point. That was nice to see.

5. RB Greg Bell reads leverage and beats LB Mark Robinson to the outside.

6. Lots of contact but Chapelle Russell forces the incompletion on a throw over to the middle to Harris.

7. McFarland again shows his wheels, burning Tanner Muse down the seam for another long touchdown.

8. Jaylen Warren bursts away from Cole Holcomb and makes the short grab, giving Holcomb a little shake along the sideline as he turned upfield.

9. Darius Hagans makes the catch on a speed out against Kwon Alexander. Uncontested play.

10. Bell looks to run the wheel, the quarterback is throwing to the flat, and the ball hits off his shoes. Incomplete with the miscommunication.

11. Najee Harris on a short out route to make the grab against Mark Robinson. “Punch it out” a coach calls out, probably Aaron Curry. The boring stuff can be important but these out routes are uneventful reps where the linebacker can’t do much. It’s 1v1, not like he has a CB clouding the flat. After the play, Harris and Robinson spoke with Curry to go over something.

12. McFarland does it again. Runs a corner/7 route and shows body control to make the grab and get both feet in, the side judge ruling him inbounds, against LB Chapelle Russell.

13. Warren runs through Kwiatkoski’s jam. Makes a nice hand catch away from his body. He should remain the team’s third-down back this season.

14. Angle route from Darius Hagans. Tanner Muse stays square and is all over it, but he can’t finish, the ball vacuumed into Hagans’ chest.

15. Bell beats Alexander on a quick out, making a nice catch a bit low and away from his frame.

16. Harris runs the wheel route, but Cole Holcomb stays step-for-step with him. They both go up and Holcomb does enough to force the incompletion.

17. Elandon Roberts misses his jam on McFarland and grabs his jersey, drawing a flag from the ref. McFarland still makes the catch left side.

18. Warren beats Robinson on a pivot route, beating him to the outside.

20. Hagans runs downfield with a step on Russell. Chance to make a play vertically but the ball slips through his arms on the way down in the end zone. He claps his hands in frustration, unable to make a big play.

21. Bell runs a corner route but Kwiatkoski has solid coverage, and the pass falls incomplete.

22. Harris makes a beautiful catch down the left sideline and over his left shoulder against Muse, who had really good coverage. Great throw (don’t know the quarterback – I would assume Pickett given that it was Harris) and a fantastic catch.

23. McFarland on a pivot route against Alexander, breaking out before cutting in, and makes a nice snag over his head. Really good drill for him.

Second Team Session

1. Ball at the offense’s 49. Zach Gentry working over Pat Freiermuth here. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith the EDGE rushers. Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward the defensive tackles, Holcomb and Roberts the linebackers.

Pickett in the pistol with Harris getting the carry left side. Highsmith, Ogunjobi, and others stuff him for a loss of 1. Thud tackling, they don’t go to the ground here.

2. Kenny Robinson and Keanu Neal the safety pairing. Pickens throws a block coming across on motion and Harris follows behind for a gain of 5. Refs did throw a flag here on the offense but we’ll still keep the yardage. Harris took a shot at the end here and went to the ground. Don’t think he was expecting it.

3. Tight and condensed formation with Allen Robinson II narrowly split out wide of the tight end. Harris run right side. Watt and company are there, a gain of 3.

4. Anthony McFarland Jr. steps in at running back with the ones. Pickens and Johnson the outside receivers with Robinson in the slot. Pickett hits Johnson running a comeback on the right sideline. Johnson slipped and went to the ground as he made his cut — good timing on this throw from Pickett — but he’s able to stay with it and Johnson makes the grab on the ground. Just lost the chance for YAC but a solid recovery. Gain of 19.

5. Second team comes in. Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, Jaylen Warren at running back. Nick Herbig in at left outside linebacker. Warren carry for 5, Herbig giving good pursuit from the backside.

6. Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood the safety pairing. Porter and Pierre the outside corners, Elijah Riley in the slot. Connor Heyward the Y-off. Warren stretch run to the left but Riley comes screaming in and grabs Warren down by the ankles for a loss of 3. Did see Broderick Jones with a nice block on ROLB Markus Golden.

7. Darnell Washington the Y tight end. Trubisky in under center. Killebrew down in the box at strong safety. McFarland carry left side. Don’t have the yardage but a decent gain. Another good block by Broderick Jones, washing out the EDGE player to help create a lane to run behind. Lots of runs behind Jones here to test him.

8. Darius Hagans gets the carry. Gap run with a guard pulling but Chapelle Russell and Kwon Alexander meeting him at the line for no gain. Good collision here.

9. Rodney Williams and Darnell Washington the tight end pairing. Mason Rudolph in at quarterback. Left tackle Dylan Cook with a good block and bury on OLB David Perales. Hagans steps out of Isaiahh Loudermilk’s diving tackle attempt at or behind the line before Muse takes Hagans down after a run of 3 or 4.

10. Williams the Y-off. Rudolph fires over the middle and hits Dez Fitzpatrick for a gain of 11 before the newly signed Trenton Thompson folds Fitzpatrick and wraps him up.

11. Hagans gets the carry up the middle but Nick Kwiatkoski flies in and absolutely hammers him in the backfield. It’s close if the ball actually was a fumble before Hagans went to the ground but the ball definitely came out and believe it was recovered by the defense. What a hit. Best one of camp so far.

12. Five-yard run by the back, believe Greg Bell, before Chandon Sullivan thuds him down.

– Some special teams notes. Kicking field goals today. Chris Boswell went a perfect 7/7 on his kicks, converting from 46 yards, 33 yards, 41 yards, 52 yards, 32 yards, 46 yards, and 41 yards (Mayday alert with the kicker/holder rushing out). They also walked through a fake (no throw) from 57 yards out.

B.T. Potter went 7/8, missing wide left from 41-yards. He made from 35 yards, 37 yards, 41 yards, 46 yards, 32 yards, 41 yards, and 36 yards.

Pressley Harvin III held for all of Boswell’s kicks with Christian Kuntz snapping on all of them. Rex Sunahara snapped for Potter with Braden Mann holding.

Darnell Washington and DeMarvin Leal served as the wings on the field goal team, Danny Smith giving Washington some brief instruction in-between.

Third Team Session

1. Ball at the defense’s 48. Duke Dawson in the slot with Diontae Johnson inside for the receivers. Great blitz pickup on the inside linebacker rush by Najee Harris as Pickett is afforded time to hit Johnson for a 28-yard gain, though there’s no tackling here and Johnson could bob and weave post-catch.

2. Heyward and Ogunjobi the defensive tackle pairing. T.J. Watt beats Chukwuma Okorafor and gets past Harris’ chip on his way to pressure Pickett and flush him left. Ogunjobi provides additional pressure as Watt slows up, held and looking for a flag that does not come. Pickett gives up and chucks the ball away.

3. WR Allen Robinson II in the slot. Short 4-yard pass from Pickett complete to Robinson over the middle. He makes a tough grab with Patrick Peterson all over him. Robinson has made those tough grabs throughout camp.

4. Ball now on the defense’s 43. Neal and Robinson the safety pairing. Steelers in their dime package. Couldn’t catch all the personnel and obviously Kazee and Fitzpatrick are missing but it appeared Tre Norwood was the dime defender, the sixth defensive back, with Peterson playing inside. Mark Robinson was the lone inside linebacker on the field.

Was so focused on the dime pairing my notes on the play are just about unreadable. Maybe a grab by Johnson but I’m not sure.

5. O-line grouping of Jones-Dotson-Herbig-Dunkle-Clark. Russell and Alexander the inside linebackers. Trubisky fires down the right sideline and hits Calvin Austin III, who got a step on Joey Porter Jr. Nice throw right in the bucket. Have this as a 42-yard touchdown, though it’s possible Austin stepped out of bounds late.

6. Throw left side intended for Gunner Olszewski is incomplete. James Pierre covering. Broderick Jones is a nickel blitz eraser, showing it again by shoving Elijah Riley off his feet and upfield, far away from the quarterback. Elsewhere on the line, a lot of bodies fell around the quarterback but Trubisky wasn’t impacted.

7. Steelers again in their dime defense. Have Robinson, Norwood, Killebrew, Porter, and Pierre on the field and a sixth defensive back I don’t have noted. Trubisky hits WR Cody White on a slant/crosser and he gets YAC, down to the 18 for 35-yard gain. He pays a price at the end with safety Kenny Robinson hitting White with the forearm shiver, sending White sprawling to the ground.

Some jawing as everyone walks back to the line of scrimmage. Robinson was chirping at White, back on the sideline, and the other offensive players there were telling White about getting the “flipper” (his words, not mine) while making a chicken/swinging elbow motion to show him the forearm shiver. Robinson is throwing his weight around, even in these non-tackling periods.

8. Defense is offsides here. Trubisky looks deep, nothing is there, and he tucks and runs instead.

9. Mason Rudolph comes in. Miles Boykin the Z-receiver. Darius Hagans split out at first in empty and motions in. Kwiatkoski and Muse the inside linebacker pairing. Rudolph puts it on Dez Fitzpatrick over the middle on a dig, a combat grab, for a gain of 13.

10. Norwood and Thompson the safety pairing. Sullivan in the slot with Madre Harper the right cornerback. Pony set with McFarland split out and Greg Bell in the backfield. Rudolph complete to Boykin on a curl for a gain of 12, Norwood applying the tag.

11. Kwon Alexander and Chapelle Russell the inside linebacker pairing. Chris Wilcox and Madre Harper the outside corners. Jordan Byrd motions across. High snap that nearly goes over Rudolph’s head, he tips it up, turns back, and catches the ball. Believe it was Kendrick Green snapping because he got pulled on the next rep, replaced by Nate Herbig. The play is broken, Rudolph rolling right, and he runs out of bounds.

12. Rudolph wants Boykin on another curl but it’s through his hands, incomplete and should be considered a drop. CB Luq Barcoo had the coverage.

Fourth Team Session

1. Ball on the offense’s 34. Robinson and Holcomb the inside linebackers, Peterson and Wallace the cornerbacks. Pickett hits Johnson on a designed swing screen/flare in the left flat. Nice block downfield by Allen Robinson II on Levi Wallace. Hard to mark when Johnson is “down” but I’ll give him 7.

2. Robinson and Neal the safety pairing. Harris at running back, Pickett under center. Olszewski goes in motion. Harris carry right side for 2. Holcomb among several defenders who swarm him.

3. Return motion from TE Pat Freiermuth. Warren carry left side. Montravius Adams avoids getting reached and is one of the first to meet him. No gain.

4. Adams and Ogunjobi the defensive tackle pairing. Robinson and Pickens on the outside with Johnson in the slot. Johnson may have false started or Alex Highsmith jumped but the play is whistled dead.

“Play 4 is where we are!” Mike Tomlin yells, signaling the play won’t count and they’ll do it over instead of moving to the next play on the card/script.

Pickett dumps to Harris in the right flat. Gain of 1 with Holcomb converging, though Harris ducked him and cut to his inside hip.

5. Connor Heyward trade motion. Cody White in the slot. Nick Herbig great interior rush to swim RG Bill Dunkle, who falls to the ground. Trubisky complete to Olszewski over the middle on a slant. Ten yards, maybe more.

6. Jet action by Calvin Austin III but the handoff goes to Warren. Alexander meets him in the hole for only a gain of 1.

7. Little fist bump/coordinated handshake between Porter and Herbig. They must be hanging out a little bit. Another designed swing screen/flare to the slot receiver in Austin. He gets a block from Cody White to spring him. I’ll call it a 15-yard pickup.

8. D-line trio of Manny Jones-Breiden Fehoko-Isaiahh Loudermilk. Herbig and Perales the EDGE rushers, Perales though walked out and displaced from the core of the formation. Trubisky with a hard count. Herbig flinches but doesn’t jump over the line. Trubisky hard count again…and it’s RT Le’Raven Clark who false starts. Hard count backfires. Clark is removed from the rep, the punishment for pre-snap penalties, and replaced by Spencer Anderson to get a second-team rep. He seals Herbig upfield once the ball is snap with Trubisky dotting Freiermuth over the middle for a gain of 10.

9. Mason Rudolph checks in. Good 11-yard run by Darius Hagans. Dunkle with a solid run block to help pave the way.

10. Thompson and Robinson the safety pairing. UDFA rookie James Nyamwaya the right defensive tackle here. Believe a completion from Rudolph to Boykin with Chris Wilcox covering but I’m not quite sure. I do know the guard pulled here so…there’s that valuable information for you all.

11. Pistol formation. Hagans run right side. Jonathan Marshall held the point of attack and flowed well working on RG Nate Herbig. But it was TE Rodney Williams who kept his feet driving and absolutely buried Toby Nduwke into the ground, flat on his back.

“Come on, Toby! Get your hands on him!” a coach yelled out to Nduwke after the rep was over.

12. Pony with McFarland slot left. Rudolph hits Boykin for a short gain, Wilcox covering.

OL/DL results

1. T.J. Watt clubs and beats Chukwuma Okorafor inside.

2. Watt swipes past Okorafor around the arc.

3. Better power on Ogunjobi’s bull rush against RG James Daniels today than yesterday, Daniels having to hop step backwards to try and anchor.

4. Daniels gets revenge, his punch knocking Ogunjobi off his feet.

5. They go again. Good hand fight from Ogunjobi to stay clean and win the outside shoulder over Daniels.

6. Montravius Adams with a nice swim move past Mason Cole.

7. Adams’ rip move fails initially though he threw Cole down at the end.

8. Isaac Seumalo wins against Cam Heyward, who tried the hump move with his right hand. It didn’t connect well enough with Seumalo.

9. They go again. Heyward says screw it and goes straight power and bull rush, jolting Seumalo back.

10. Alex Highsmith’s trusty inside spin move whips Dan Moore Jr.

11. Swipe/chop from Highsmith again beats Moore inside.

12. Here, Moore is able to seal Highsmith upfield.

13. Really nice outside fake/inside rush from Nick Herbig sees him blow past Le’Raven Clark, who can’t mirror.

14. Herbig’s cross chop to the outside is less effective and Clark uses his length to seal, though Herbig’s bend at the top of the arc is noticeable.

15. DeMarvin Leal leans and falls against Nate Herbig.

16. Herbig seals Leal upfield.

17. Good club move by Breiden Fehoko to beat Kendrick Green, whose feet go dead on contact. He can’t slide and mirror Fehoko.

18. Fehoko goes power here and forklifts Green back, who holds on decently but is moved. Bull rushes, to be fair, are hard to stop. I try to grade on the curve there.

19. Nice swim by Armon Watts gains the edge on Kevin Dotson.

20. Watts too slow off the ball here and Dotson saves face with a win.

21. Markus Golden’s cross chop doesn’t work here on Broderick Jones.

22. Looked like Golden beat Jones to the inside here. A little hard to tell.

23. Good rematch the third time between these two.

24. Spencer Anderson seals David Perales upfield nicely.

25. Anderson then anchors against Perales’ bull rush.

26. One more time and Anderson pushes Perales up the arc.

27. Quick win by Jonathan Marshall on Dunkle, who is leaning.

28. Dunkle defends Marshall’s rip move here, staying square and in front.

29. Keeanu Benton quick hands and swims Ryan McCollum.

30. McCollum stones Benton’s power rush.

31. Winner-take-all third time through. Active hands from Benton here and the refs throw a flag on McCollum for holding.

32. Isaiahh Loudermilk swim doesn’t quite work on McCollum, now getting reps at left guard after taking center reps/snaps against Benton.

33. Nice swipe and dip by Loudermilk to beat McCollum.

34. One more time as McCollum’s gotta be tired at this point. But the two have a solid battle. No real winner in my notes on this rep.

35. Quincy Roche falls against Dylan Cook.

36. Here, Roche beats Cook up the arc.

Fifth Team Session

1. Ball on the offense’s 9. Najee Harris carry for 2 up the middle. “Stay up!” the coaches call out, not wanting guys going to the ground.

2. Pickett complete to Johnson for 14 yards. This is where Johnson took a shot below the waist, kneeled on the ground for a moment, and made his way to the sideline before laying down on the ground. He sat on his helmet the rest of the session.

3. Pickett fires deep down the right sideline for Pickens. He makes the grab on Peterson but does so with an obvious push-off on Peterson, which is flagged. Would’ve been a 21-yard gain but we’ll have the penalty wipe it out because it was so blatant and core to the outcome.

4. Jaylen Warren up the middle for 3.

5. No gain for McFarland as the defense flows well.

6. Six-yard pass from Trubisky to Cody White, who double-catches. The ball hits his chest but he does haul it in.

7. Trubisky heaves deep right sideline for Cody White but Joey Porter Jr. stays with him, blanketing this shot play. Incomplete.

8. Good hole and burst by Darius Hagans. He sprints the rest of the way far downfield. I’ll put it down as a gain of 10.

9. McFarland run right side. Three-yard gain with a good fill by Sullivan, who tries to rip the ball out at the end though McFarland secures it.

10. Rudolph looks for Boykin over the middle. Poor throw, behind and contested as Madre Harper reaches back and gets his left hand on it. Incomplete.

11. Connor Heyward slot left. Rudolph fires deep down the left side for WR Ja’Marcus Bradley. Good coverage by Chris Wilcox, who breaks it up.

12. Good hole created for Darius Hagans. I’ll put it down for a healthy run of 20 to end the day.

Camp Summary

– For what it’s worth. Of the Steelers’ three main quarterbacks, Mason Rudolph has been the worst. He hasn’t been awful but worse than Pickett and Trubisky. Trubisky has been showing some really impressive touch on downfield throws. Drops into the bucket of his receivers’ hands.

– Don’t usually do “winners” of the day unless I feel strongly about it but today is an exception: RB Anthony McFarland and LB Nick Kwiatkoski. While it was an offensively slanted drill, McFarland excelled in the running back/linebacker coverage drill and has run the ball well. Kwiatkoski held his own in that drill and had the big blowup forced fumble in team sessions. Some great competition at inside linebacker while McFarland is in the driver’s seat for Pittsburgh’s No. 3 RB spot.

– Rookie RB Darius Hagans has fumbled three times the last two days. No good. A big problem.

– WR Cody White continues to impress. He’s consistent. Dude just stacks good days and he and WR Allen Robinson II got their hands dirty and threw blocks downfield.

– Seeing improvement with Broderick Jones. He got after it in run periods today. He’s getting better. I want to see him in 1v1 situations against Alex Highsmith. That should happen before camp ends.

– Put the pads on TE Darnell Washington and he’s a changed man. Makes plays. He did have some issues with T.J. Watt in 1v1 run blocking but his arrow is pointed up, to steal the phrase from Mike Tomlin.

– Chandon Sullivan active against the run. And Kenny Robinson likes to hit.

– Lots of nagging injuries for DeMarvin Leal. He’s gotta be more available.

– LB Kwon Alexander is vocal and aggressive. He feels right at home in Pittsburgh.

Saint Vincent Photo Of The Day

Players going through a special teams drill.

Better Know A Steeler

A daily blurb offering a brief bio of an interesting former Steeler.

WR Joey Clinkscales stepped in during the 1987 strike season, catching 13 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown in seven total games. He’s now the Director of Player Personnel for the XFL Vegas Vipers.

