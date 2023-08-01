Steelers 2023 Training Camp Diary: Day Five

Won’t waste much time with the intro. Day Five of Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp kicked off Tuesday with the team in pads for the first time. There’s a ton to talk about.

Let’s dive in.

Camp Notes (Day Five)

– Injury report. All players who rested Sunday returned today: OLB T.J. Watt, OG Isaac Seumalo, DL Cameron Heyward, OT Chuwkuma Okorafor, QB Mitch Trubisky, and CB Patrick Peterson.

Still out for the Steelers are FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (personal – was not at practice), S Damontae Kazee (left ankle), and RB Alfonzo Graham (torn right labrum). Kazee had his boot off and walked around fine on the field, backing up his asertion that the injury was minor. Surprisingly, Graham has been not yet been waived/injured and had a smile on his face as he made his way onto the field, talking to a staffer.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan was grabbing his left knee during WR/DB 1v1 and it looked pretty bad at first. But the pain must have subsided because he got to his feet and walked without assistance and didn’t miss a team period rep.

The big injury of the day was to rookie CB Cory Trice Jr. On the final play of the second team session, Trice went down early in the play, crumpling to the ground. After practice, Mike Tomlin called it a non-contact injury. It was to his right knee/leg. He stayed down for a few minutes before being helped to his feet by the training staff, not putting weight on his right leg. With his head down, he was carted off. We’ll see but it looked serious.

– The Steelers’ two new signings, No. 33 RB John Lovett and No. 38 RB Greg Bell, practiced in full today. In skeleton drills with quartebracks handing off to running backs, Trubisky dapped up Lovett and welcomed him to the team. Likely the first time they met, right there on the practice field. Lovett initially walked down the stairs but double-backed to the top to sign a couple autographs.

– Centers Mason Cole and Kendrick Green were the first two players down on the field at 1:24 for a 1:55 practice. Joey Porter Jr. hit the field a minute later. He hit the JUGS machine early on. After he was done there, he worked with DB Coach Grady Brown on his press/shuffle technique on the middle field as players got going for the day.

– TE Coach Alfredo Roberts down on the field early to catch and work on light drills with Pat Freiermuth. Tight ends always working early. Oddly, TE Rodney Williams is always the last man to the group to work. He’s a guy very much on the outside looking in for a roster spot so getting to the field early would be advisable.

– Parts of the offensive line working early before practice with assistant O-line coach Isaac Williams. Kendrick Green and Mason Cole snapped while Nate Herbig milled around a bit.

– The bulk of the starting offensive line walked down the stairs together. Chukwuma Okorafor, Kevin Dotson, Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, and Broderick Jones came down at the same time for some offensive line unity.

– LB Chapelle Russell was feeling himself with the pads on as he was hyped coming down the stairs. He fed off it and had a good day.

– All players were on the field by 1:49, six minutes before practice officially began.

– First-team offensive line in warmups and reflected throughout most of the day: Dan Moore-Isaac Seumalo-Mason Cole-James Daniels-Chukwuma Okorafor.

Second Team: Broderick Jones-Kevin Dotson-Kendrick Green-Nate Herbig-Le’Raven Clark.

– Return men doing something slightly different today. Return drill after catching a punt, they had to catch a second and throw the first in the air, a sort of juggling act that required plenty of concentration. Most couldn’t pull it off.

– Took some time to observe new LB Coach Aaron Curry on the far field during individual work. Very active and hands-on. Hitting the blocking sled to show exactly what he wanted on a stack/shed drill. Then served as the “quarterback” during a blitz drill, the linebackers quickly discarding the blocking sled (like a running back in prep for the backs on ‘backers drill) as they turned the corner and went after the football Curry was holding in the air.

– Kind of a funny moment. At least if you’re not Tanner Morgan. Quarterbacks throwing on air to tight ends before the team period began. The rookie Morgan was about to step in to throw to the final player, but Mason Rudolph jumped in to take the rep. Morgan had to backpedal, watch Rudolph throw it, and with no receivers left, had to jog to the next drill. Rudolph wasn’t mean about it, I don’t think. Morgan just thought it was his turn. Maybe he’s trying to sneak in as many reps as he can. He did not work during the team period today.

– Ok, let’s get into seven shots.

First Team Session (11 v 11)

1. Ball on the 2. Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward the defensive tackles. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith the outside linebackers. Chandon Sullivan working in the slot. Coming off an impressive Sunday practice, Kenny Robinson seeing first-team reps with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee out. Keanu Neal the safety opposite. Patrick Peterson the left cornerback, Levi Wallace the right cornerback. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens (dapping up Darnell Washington before Pickens went to the huddle and Washington the sideline) the outside receivers with Allen Robinson II in the slot, Pat Freiermuth the Y. Kenny Pickett at quarterback, Najee Harris the running back. O-line of Moore-Seumalo-Cole-Daniels-Okorafor.

Ok, to the play. A little less color here. Harris on the carry up the middle in a full-contact session, running behind Daniels and walks basically untouched into the end zone. Touchdown.

2. Johnson goes in motion. This time, it’s Pickens and Robinson on the outside and Johnson in the slot. Another carry up the middle to Harris. A little messier this time but Harris surges in over the goal line for the score.

3. Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb the inside linebackers. Now, it’s Pickens and Robinson both slot left, empty set with Freiermuth backside. Jaylen Warren motions from empty to sidecar next to Pickett. Pickett throws a fade in the right corner of the end zone but Patrick Peterson blankets it, and the pass is incomplete. Good rep for Peterson.

4. Jaylen Warren in at running back. Freiermuth and Heyward the tight ends. Pickett rolls right and looks for Pickens. Contact here with Porter and the pass is incomplete. Pickens pleads with the official for a flag but it’s not thrown with Porter and Pickens jawing as they walk back to opposite sidelines. Pickens would get his revenge on Porter later in the day.

5. Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback, Anthony McFarland Jr. in at running back. Cody White and Gunner Olszewski the two wide receivers. Darius Hagans inside zone. Good second-effort gets him over the goal line for the score, though just barely.

6. Offense aligns in the same formation. Armon Watts and Isaiahh Loudermilk the defensive tackles. Elijah Riley comes in off a blitz on the offense’s right side. Trubisky fires left for TE Zach Gentry but it’s behind and incomplete. Tre Norwood had the coverage but didn’t greatly impact the throw.

7. Offense and defense tied at three. Winner take all. Darnell Washington the tight end. Ja’Marcus Bradley, Miles Boykin, and Dez Fitzpatrick the trio of receivers out there. Empty set initially before Connor Heyward motions in at running back. Trubisky runs right and wants Fitzpatrick along the right sideline inside the front pylon. He makes the catch but does so out of bounds, Cory Trice Jr. providing good coverage. Defense wins 4-3.

Backs On ‘Backers

– Play-by play of the backs on ‘backers session. Watched that over the WR/DB 1v1, where Pickens had his amazing catch, so that’s why I don’t have notes there.

1. Cole Holcomb swims over Najee Harris and beats him.

2. Elandon Roberts tries to go through Harris, but it doesn’t work and Harris gets a win.

3. Alex Highsmith with his patented inside spin move leaves Pat Freiermuth in the dust.

4. Kwon Alexander gives Jaylen Warren an “olé” and initially creates space but falls down at the end.

5. Markus Golden bulls through Zach Gentry.

6. Darnell Washington against T.J. Watt. It’s Watt trying to seal the edge, but Washington uses his size and length, sealing him up the arc. Good rep here for the rookie.

7. Anthony McFarland Jr. and Nick Kwiatkoski go to the ground. McFarland does get the win here.

8. Rodney Williams anchors and locks out David Perales’ bull rush.

9. Chapelle Russell swims over Darius Hagans but Hagans is able to recover and seal him at the end.

10. Hagans isn’t fully square and Mark Robinson finds a crease to his inside. Good battle here overall.

11. Clean win for Nick Herbig on Connor Heyward with an inside swim, TE Coach Alfredo Roberts taking a moment to go over a coaching point with Heyward after losing the rep.

12. Heyward bounces back, anchoring Herbig’s bull rush.

13. Herbig wins the tiebreaker, able to swipe and gain the edge as Heyward initially flashed a dead hand that didn’t get Herbig to commit.

14. Tanner Muse swims over Greg Bell for an easy win of the KO variety.

15. Quincy Roche sheds Rodney Williams late in the rush after his bull initially failed.

16. Elandon Roberts absolutely steamrolls John Lovett, a bull rush that puts Lovett on his back.

17. Poor John Lovett. First hour practicing with the team and Mark Robinson follows Roberts’ plan by speeding into him full-force, plastering Lovett for the second-straight rep.

18. Jaylen Warren holds his own against Elandon Roberts.

19. Just as he did earlier, Highsmith dusts Freiermuth with an inside spin.

20. Najee Harris anchors against Kwon Alexander.

21. Zach Gentry does the same as Harris, anchoring against Markus Golden.

22. Washington and Watt Part Two. It’s the same result, Washington sealing Watt up the arc as Watt is unable to rip through.

23. Holcomb falls down forward on this rush against McFarland after initially winning inside.

24. Holcomb again has trouble with his footing, slipping as he goes to club McFarland.

25. Good anchor and mirror by Williams against UDFA Toby Nduwke.

26. Washington back in, this time to face Highsmith. Here, Washington shows too much forward body lean and Highsmith is able to turn the corner on him and win the rep.

27. Darius Hagans is expecting power from Mark Robinson as they’re still picking John Lovett’s teeth out of the ground but Robinson flashes finesse here, beating Hagans inside.

28. Here, Hagans seals Robinson upfield.

29. Heyward and Herbig go at it again. Heyward looking better here, mirroring Herbig.

30. Another win for Heyward against Herbig.

31. Chapelle Russell notches a win against Williams.

32. Russell swims and spins past Greg Bell.

33. Williams showing strength this session, anchoring on Roche.

34. Lovett against Nick Kwiatkoski. Not entirely sure what happened here but Lovett stayed on his feet, at least.

35. Beefy power rush from Roberts, who jolts back McFarland.

36. Heyward wins against Toby Nduwke.

37. Herbig beats Washington here. Believe around the edge.

38. Kwon Alexander swipes Darius Hagans’ hands down and beats him for the final rep of backs on ‘backers.

Second Team Session

1. Ball on the offense’s 30. Watt and Highsmith the outside linebackers. Harris runs up the middle for just a gain of 1. No full tackling here. Team intentionally seems to be having only thud tackling on Harris, who was hurt on the first day in pads last season.

2. Harris more room here right side off a stretch play. Call it a gain of 7. Kenny Robinson filled the alley and threw a hard shoulder into him.

3. Jaylen Warren run left side. That side of the line opens up a seam and Warren gets downhill and bursts through. Not tackling him either so it’s a little hard to score yardage but call it a 30-yard run down the sideline.

4. Pickett still in at quarterback. Warren carry right side. T.J. Watt unblocked but Warren sidesteps him to the right and outside (again, no tackling on Warren either). He cuts and gets upfield for 5 yards before stumbling and falling to the ground.

5. Second-team offensive line: Jones-Dotson-Green-Herbig-Clark. Nick Herbig and Markus Golden the EDGE rushers with Keeanu Benton and Isaiahh Loudermilk the nickel pairing. Mark Robinson and Chapelle Russell the inside linebackers. Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood the safeties.

Mitch Trubisky under center and hands off to Warren. No gain here, the play figured out by ILB Chapelle Russell.

6. Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre the outside corners with Elijah Riley in the slot. Trubisky boots left and has Cody White wide open on a crosser. No one near him. A pickup of 25 before S Tre Norwood makes a nice open field tackle as White tried but failed to cut inside of him to the middle of the field. Full tackling resuming the rest of the period.

7. Base defensive line trio of DeMarvin Leal-Keeanu Benton-Isaiahh Loudermilk. Not sure who had the carry here but have it for a gain of 3. Benton looked quick firing off the ball.

8. Mark Robinson and Kwon Alexander the inside linebacker pairing, Nick Herbig and Toby Nduwke the EDGE rushers. Trubisky turns from being under center to mouth something to the running back, assume one of the new guys but I don’t have a name here. Darnell Washington and Zach Gentry motion on a tight end trade. Loss here on the play as Robinson and Alexander meet the runner.

9. Cory Trice Jr. in at left cornerback. Darius Hagans a carry up the middle for 6, though it appeared OG Bill Dunkle was flagged by the officials for holding here, I think on Armon Watts.

10. David Perales and Quincy Roche the outside linebackers. Mason Rudolph in at quarterback. Defensively, Duke Dawson appearing in the slot. RB John Lovett makes a vertical cut and nets 5 yards.

11. Kevin Dotson subs in for Nate Herbig at left guard. Not sure of the rotation here but it’s happening. Wacky play here. Rudolph under center, looks to hand the ball off. Someone steps on his foot or just tripped and fell but gets the handoff to Hagans. With a ton of backfield pressure, Hagans is immediately swarmed and the ball pops up and goes flying forward into the air (not sure who forced the fumble, unfortunately) and into LB Tanner Muse’s arms. He runs a couple yards the other way before Hagans helps push him out of bounds along the left sideline.

Cue the wacky music on this one.

12. Jet run to rookie Jordan Byrd going left to right. He cuts back and is stopped for a short gain of 2 with James Pierre on the tackle. This is the play on which Cory Trice Jr. went down, crumpling to the ground right after Byrd got the football as a defensive back and wide receiver fell on top of Trice, who was grabbing his right knee. Somber note to end the period.

Third Team Session

1. Ball on the offense’s 38. Kenny Robinson and Keanu Neal the safety pairing. Montravius Adams the starting nose tackle. Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace the cornerbacks with the d-line of Ogunjobi-Adams-Heyward. Allen Robinson II and George Pickens the outside receivers with Diontae Johnson in the slot.

Pickett looks for Pickens over the middle, but Peterson defends it well and the pass is incomplete.

2. Roberts and Holcomb the inside linebacker pairing. Robinson now in the slot with Pickens and Johnson on the outside. Warren with the carry right side. Nice run fill by Roberts after a gain of 3.

3. Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Robinson in a wing alignment tight to the core of the formation. Pickett is able to connect with Pickens here for a 17-yard gain. Najee Harris helped Dan Moore Jr. by chipping and disrupting Alex Highsmith’s outside rush.

Diontae Johnson looked a little frustrated here, throwing his head up as Pickett fired for Pickens. Pickens certainly has been the No. 1 target among the starters this camp.

4. Now it’s Holcomb and Mark Robinson with the ones. Pickett under center. Harris with the carry left side. Short gain of 2 with Adams and Robinson in there.

5. Porter and Pierre on the outside with Riley in the slot. Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback, Broderick Jones squaring off against Markus Golden. Porter tracks a Trubisky heave down the right sideline, has great inside positioning on WR Cody White that pins him to the sideline, and picks the ball off for his first interception of camp. Nice little runback, too. Big moment for the rookie.

6. McFarland run to the right. Short gain with several in on the stop, including DeMarvin Leal and Mark Robinson. McFarland goes to the ground with the coaches yelling “stay up” as this isn’t a full-tackle drill.

7. Trubisky under center. Washington and Zach Gentry motion on a tight end trade, both coming across the formation and aligning on the other side. Jaylen Warren on the carry with LB Chapelle Russell filling his gap and chasing behind. Call it no gain.

8. Kwon Alexander and Chapelle Russell the inside linebacker pairing. Trubisky finds a wide-open Gunner Olszewski, no defender within 1o-15 yards of him for a monster gain. Have it down as a 49-yard gainer. Broderick Jones did well to seal EDGE rusher Toby Nduwke up the edge, shoving him off-balance and far upfield.

9. Mason Rudolph checking in and operating under center. Rudolph puts it on the money over the middle complete to Dez Fitzpatrick for a gain of 12, Elijah Riley coming down from his safety spot to land a thud.

10. Third-team offensive line of Cook-Dotson-McCollum-Dunkle-Anderson. Darius Hagans carry left side. Nice job by DL Jonathan Marshall and an unlisted linebacker in my notes to stop him for no gain.

11. Now Herbig comes in at left guard. With Pittsburgh having only 14 offensive linemen on the roster, it seems the team is filling that third-team spot (previously held by the now-released Jarrid Williams) with a rotation of Dotson and Herbig. Inside linebackers of Nick Kwiatkoski and Tanner Muse. DeMarvin Leal and Quincy Roche the EDGE guys. Designed running back screen but Leal finds the ball. He gets a hand on it, nearly picking it off, but it falls out of his hands. Still, good recognition.

12. Rudolph under center. Hagans carry right side. Breiden Fehoko right there on the stop for we’ll say a gain of 1. Fehoko gets a high-five as he walks away from the field with this team period concluded.

– Let’s get into the OL/DL 1v1 drills, the first of camp.

O-Line/D-Line

1. Dan Moore Jr. effectively seals Alex Highsmith upfield.

2. They go again. Highsmith flashes a pretty outside spin move to beat Moore to the edge.

3. Cameron Heyward introduces LG Isaac Seumalo to his bull rush. Seumalo walks back and gives ground but is able to stall it out.

4. They go again. Heyward slips here on contact and falling forward, putting a quick end to the rep.

5. NT Montravius Adams tries to swipe past C Mason Cole but Cole is able to seal. He gets the win here.

6. Three steps into their rematch, Adams loses his balance and falls at Cole’s feet.

7. James Daniels shows great anchor against Larry Ogunjobi for an easy win.

8. Daniels takes the rematch as he pushes Ogunjobi down at the end of the rep.

9. T.J. Watt with an outside/inside head-fake on RT Chukwuma Okorafor. Okorafor gives up the inside but mirrors enough as the “QB” steps right. Good battle here.

10. Watt tries the same move on Okorafor. Watt is a little tall and exposed and Okorafor gets into his ribs to recover and get a narrow win here.

11. Markus Golden rips inside of Broderick Jones. Jones has a hold of Golden’s inside/right arm and it’s a pretty good fight here overall. Give slight edge to Golden winning it.

12. This time, Jones is the clear winner on Golden. Golden likes his inside spin but it’s not that effective here and Jones easily mirrors it.

13. One more rep. Golden tries the edge but Jones uses his length to seal him and Golden falls down, Jones barreling down on top.

14. Quick and highly effective swim by Isaiahh Loudermilk over LG Kevin Dotson. Near-immediate win for Loudermilk.

15. Loudermilk hits Dotson with a swim again. Dotson recovers a bit better here.

16. Keeanu Benton swims over center Kendrick Green who is able to slide enough laterally.

17. Benton tries to club and swim but it’s a solid rep for Green, who stays square and wins.

18. Nate Herbig gives ground but absorbs DeMarvin Leal’s bull rush.

19. Here, Herbig seals Leal’s outside-shoulder rush.

20. Nick Herbig has been beating Le’Raven Clark in team periods but can’t win here. Tries to cross chop Clark but Clark seals and shuts it down.

21. Herbig gets under Clark late and at the top of his outside rush.

22. Quincy Roche with an inside/outside spin to twirl away from LT Dylan Cook.

23. Here, Cook gains and seals the edge as Roche loses his balance.

24. Armon Watts with a successful rush against center Ryan McCollum.

25. Watts tries a long-arm stab on McCollum but drops to a knee late in the rush.

26. Herbig is able to anchor Breiden Fehoko’s bull.

27. Herbig, who is snapping at center here, goes against Fehoko. Fehoko’s bull initially doesn’t work but he’s able to use some finesse to the inside. Evidently, I drew a little diagram of this rush. Reading it back…it did not help me understand the rep. I was no help to my future self.

28. Nice rush for Jonathan Marshall, swiping and dipping past OG Bill Dunkle.

29. Marshall wins again, clubbing past Dunkle, who was visibly frustrating for badly losing back-to-back reps.

30. Marshall looks gassed here and leans on Dunkle, who saves face with an easy win.

31. Spencer Anderson seals UDFA rookie David Perales.

32. Anderson able to anchor against Perales’ bull rush.

33. Toby Nduwke can’t win the edge against Cook, whose last inside spin also does not work.

34. Broderick Jones makes quick work of Nduwke, who tries and fails on another inside spin for the final rep of OL/DL.

Fourth Team Session

1. Ball on the defense’s 24 to start. Kenny Pickett at QB. Johnson and Pickens on the outside with Robinson in the slot. Isaac Seumalo is pulling from his LG spot on this pass play to kick out and try to block T.J. Watt, though Watt gets some pressure. Lots of pressure, Pickett fading back, nothing downfield, and he chucks the ball away.

2. Chandon Sullivan in the slot, Cole Holcomb and Mark Robinson the ILBs (Roberts did not finish out the day with seemingly a minor injury). Keanu Neal and Kenny Robinson the safeties with Najee Harris at running back. Boot/playaction by Pickett as he moves to his right. Watt is running in free and closing quickly on Pickett, who fires off his back foot and hits WR Cody White for roughly a gain of 10. Patrick Peterson the closest DB.

3. Watt and Highsmith the EDGE rushers. Cornerback trio of Peterson at LCB, Levi Wallace at RCB, and Sullivan in the slot. Montravius Adams the nose tackle. Pickett under center, Najee Harris up the middle on a dive. Give him a 5-yard gain until Cole Holcomb pops him pretty well, though Harris stays on his feet.

4. Now the ball on the defense’s 9. Chukwuma Okorafor’s day is done a little early, pulled out healthy but giving Dan Moore Jr. snaps at right tackle and Broderick Jones’ left tackle snaps with the 1’s. Darnell Washington in as the Y. Pickett fires into the end zone for Diontae Johnson, who gives a very obvious shove to Patrick Peterson but comes down with the catch in the end zone for the score. No flag thrown despite an official standing right there.

5. Ball on the defense’s 24. Elijah Riley on a blitz. Mitch Trubisky counters and fires a slant to Cody White. Put it down as a gain of 14.

6. O-line of: Jones-Dotson-Green-Herbig-Clark. Anthony McFarland the running back. 3×1 formation with the Y a “nub” backside, attached to the line and next to Jones. Trubisky with a pretty ball into the end zone for Gunner Olszewski, who makes the catch but is ruled incomplete. He must’ve stepped on the sideline running downfield.

7. Manny Jones and Isaiahh Loudermilk the DT pairing. Connor Heyward standing up slot right. Calvin Austin inside as #3 slot right. Extended play as Trubisky rolls left and fires a lollipop into the end zone. Not a crazy fight for the ball but Darnell Washington goes up and boxes out CB James Pierre for the TD, his first score of camp and showing off his frame. Call it a 7-yard score.

8. Ball at the defense’s 6. Ja’Marcus Bradley slot left. Inside zone run to Darius Hagans for 4 while Kwon Alexander fills his gap and meets him there.

9. Offense resets, ball at the defense’s 22. Mason Rudolph in the game, Miles Boykin the Z-receiver. Rudolph rolls right and hits Bradley right side for a gain of 15. Hard-charging Tre Norwood meets him right as Bradley makes the catch with a big pop. Bradley held on but nice to see Norwood flash some power, even if you’re technically not supposed to hit in this team period.

10.. Rudolph checksdown underneath to Hagans for 5. LB Nick Kwiatkoski offers the thud.

11. Rudolph under center. Late line shift by the d-line. Hagans gets the toss right but Jonathan Marshall knifes into the backfield. Putting it down as a loss of one.

12. DeMarvin Leal in at LOLB. Connor Heyward in the backfield like a running back, sidecar next to Rudolph. Slant to Hakeem Butler right side. Little high but Butler snags it nicely and steps into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown.

Camp Summary

– Overall, a nicely balanced day. Wins for the offense, wins for the defense. Good ebb and flow.

– No running back truly stuck out to me in backs on ‘backers like Jaylen Warren did last year. Connor Heyward took lumps early against Nick Herbig but learned from his mistakes and ended the drill on a high note. Overall, it was the defense who dominated this period.

– Good day for the rookies. Darnell Washington wasn’t perfect in backs on ‘backers, he lost his final two reps, but the two wins against T.J. Watt were very impressive. Ended the day with a touchdown. Broderick Jones looked strong in 1v1 while Joey Porter – despite getting Moss’d by Pickens – had a pick and plays with a short memory.

– Saw some pass rush juice from DL Isaiahh Loudermilk and Jonathan Marshall. Marshall had a really nice day overall in 1v1 and in the team period. Keeping an eye on him.

– Chapelle Russell was active against the run and brings a lot of energy. Another solid day for Cole Holcomb. And Mark Robinson and Elandon Roberts are throwback linebackers who play angry. Roberts looked really good downhill. That’s his calling card.

– Like to see S Tre Norwood hit and throw his weight around. That’s what he must continue to do in order to make this team. He’s fighting for his roster spot.

– I’ve discussed the need for Alex Highsmith to counter and play off his inside spin, sat on by OTs late last season. His outside spin might be that move, seeing him win with it once today in 1v1. If he can spin from either direction, look out, though outside spins are generally far less effective. But it seems he’s toying with it. Dude has a million rush moves in his toolbelt.

– For OG James Daniels, he looks night and day compared to this time a year ago when he struggled picking up the nuances of Pat Meyer’s system. His two reps in OL/DL today were better than anything he did all last summer. Comfortable is the word to use and that’s a good thing.

– WR Cody White keeps putting in solid practice performances. Nothing incredible but he’s consistently rock solid. Should make practice squad again.

Saint Vincent Photo Of The Day

Post-practice season, quarterbacks forced to do pushups for something they did wrong during the day.

