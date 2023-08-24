Seven Veteran Additions In 2023 Who Still Have To Earn Roster Spots In Preseason Finale

There is nothing at which the Pittsburgh Steelers worked harder this offseason than in assembling the most complete 90-man roster possible. Beginning even in the final stages of the 2022 season, the front office set the table for a very competitive offseason in which nearly every position group would be contested.

A big part of that was thrifty shopping in veteran free agency, adding value where possible with players of experience who could push for roster spots, and push the group as a whole to grow. Yet many of those signings enter the preseason finale finding themselves still trying to earn their roster spots. Today, we’ll look at seven of them.

T Le’Raven Clark ($50,000 signing bonus)

Signed on the cheap as an emergency depth option, Clark’s chances at making the roster took a sizeable hit after the 2023 NFL Draft with the additions of Broderick Jones and Spencer Anderson. Jones’ selection automatically meant that the swing tackle job was not open. Anderson could potentially knock him off the roster entirely as the ninth lineman with his ability to play tackle as well as the interior. Clark has played a lot of snaps, but not particularly well.

DL Armon Watts ($152,000 signing bonus)

One of multiple additions to the defensive line, Watts is in a deep position group that includes Breiden Fehoko, listed below, as potential direct competition. The former offers more as a pass rusher and has shown that in the preseason. But is there enough room for him? The Steelers might have to keep seven defensive linemen.

DL Breiden Fehoko ($0 signing bonus)

Fehoko speaks poetry into the ears of Steelers fans when he philosophizes about the importance of the nose tackle position. The question is whether Pittsburgh has a place for a player who is limited to being a run-stopping nose tackle, and largely a middling one at that, when they have Montravius Adams and Keeanu Benton.

ILB Tanner Muse ($0 signing bonus)

Essentially competing with Nick Kwiatkoski for one roster spot, you can consider the two a pair. Both are players of college pedigree, though Muse is younger. Kwiatkoski has considerably more starting experience but has been limited almost entirely to special teams in the past couple of years. Whoever has a stronger showing on special teams will win. So far, it’s been Muse. Kwiatkoski didn’t help himself by missing the last game.

S Kenny Robinson ($0 signing bonus)

The longest-tenured member on this list as a January futures signing, Robinson has gotten a lot of play, but that doesn’t mean he’s inside the roster bubble. While Tre Norwood could be on the outside looking in at this point, others like Elijah Riley may be better positioned for his roster spot. His special teams contributions will play in his favor.

CB Chandon Sullivan ($152,000 signing bonus)

Possibly the candidate on this list with the strongest odds of making the team, Chandon Sullivan had an impressive interception last week in which he tipped the ball to himself. While he’s probably inside the roster bubble, he can solidify his spot with a strong showing against the Falcons.

P Braden Mann ($0 signing bonus)

The veteran punter has one last chance to unseat Pressley Harvin III as the team’s punter. Mann punted in the first game, Harvin in the second. Harvin had the better performance. It is unclear how the coaches intend to divide the responsibilities in the preseason finale.