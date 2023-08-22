Seven Steelers Who Need Strong Special Teams Showings To Stick Around

Thursday’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons might feel like an afterthought. One more game that doesn’t count on the win/loss sheet, the final appetizer before the main course of regular season action, an exciting Week One showdown against the San Francisco 49ers just weeks away.

But for those playing in this game, it means a lot. The reality is this is the last chance for those on the 90-man roster to prove they belong before cutdowns on Aug. 29. More specifically, it’s a chance for players closer to that 90th spot on the team to show they can at least stick on the practice squad. Without any guarantee some of the deep reserves will see action on their side of the ball, their focus must come by way of playing well on special teams.

Here are seven Steelers backups who need to catch Danny Smith’s eye in order to make the team, be it 53-man roster or practice squad.

S Trenton Thompson

Thompson was a mid-camp addition when the lines at safety got short between Minkah Fitzpatrick’s absence and Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee’s injuries. Despite hopping onto a moving train, Thompson has flashed. He has size at 6010, 196 pounds (and that was his college weight; he looks a bit bigger now). He’s an aggressive and downhill player with ball skills, picking off a pass this preseason already and one during camp, and has the profile of someone who can run and hit on special teams.

His play is erratic, and he can be overaggressive with poor angles and has to be a more consistent player. But if he can make an impact play or two on the coverage units could lock up a practice squad spot, though he’s battling with Kenny Robinson and Tre Norwood. So far this preseason, Thompson has 22 special teams snaps so he’s getting an opportunity. He needs to end with an exclamation point.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

The finale is a huge opportunity for Fitzpatrick. Wide receivers Cody White and Hakeem Butler were waived/injured, opening up lanes to the practice squad. Fitzpatrick is the most logical name to fill one of them. He’s had a nice summer, a plus athlete and solid route runner. Just as importantly, he made a great tackle last Saturday night as a gunner to create a 49-yard net punt, an elite number. Take a look at the play.

An encore performance could write Fitzpatrick’s name in pen for the practice squad. It’s not the 53 but he’ll be just an elevation away.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

McFarland isn’t merely fighting for a practice squad spot. He’s jockeying for a position on the 53-man roster. But limited special teams value is the big knock on him. He seems to only be an option as a kick returner and a healthy return, just as WR Calvin Austin III had last week on the punt team, could give the team more confidence in keeping McFarland around.

Of course, who knows if McFarland will get the chance. If the Falcons don’t score, they don’t kick off (aside from the start of one of the halves). And even if they do, if the ball is booted eight yards deep, it’s hard to take it out, though if you’re McFarland, you almost have to try. He did so last week on a ball that landed about four yards deep, though the blocking was poor and the return went nowhere. His fate is in a lot of other people’s hands but hopefully he at least gets the chance to return once in this game.

CB Chris Wilcox

A sneaky name on the back end of the team’s cornerback depth chart, Wilcox seems to have an edge on the likes of Luq Barcoo and Madre Harper. Wilcox has seen increased left corner reps, partially benefitting from Joey Porter Jr.’s minor injury, and Wilcox played ahead of both Barcoo and Harper against the Bills (in fairness, Harper was working at right cornerback in the game).

Wilcox can play a bit of safety along with corner and while his play didn’t seem to stand out to me at camp, the Steelers seem to like him. Perhaps he’s done well in the classroom and has been assignment- and alignment-sound.

Unfortunately, Wilcox has logged just six special teams snaps through the first two games. Perhaps he can get a bit more burn in this game as he makes a final push to stick on the practice squad.

OLBs David Perales/Toby Ndukwe

These two have felt tied at the hip all summer so it’s logical to lump them together. Both undrafted free agents have largely been quiet with the occasional flash. Their chances of making the 53-man roster are just about zero but the Steelers are almost guaranteed to keep at least one on the practice squad. That could come down to special teams and whoever looks better here, Perales or Ndukwe, could decide who stays. Both have gotten and probably will get their chances. Perales has 18 special teams snaps, Ndukwe has 21.

TE Rodney Williams

Stuck at the end of a deep tight end room, it’s been a nice camp for Williams. More of a hybrid player than true in-line tight end, he flashed his athleticism in camp and got hot over the final week, finding the end zone five times. Over the weekend against the Bills, he made a great tackle on kick coverage, which is huge for him. Pro Football Focus graded him out well on special teams and he logged 15 snaps. If he can repeat that, he should stick on the practice squad.