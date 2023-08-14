Schefter: Ravens Activating J.K. Dobbins From PUP List

After nearly three weeks on the Physically Unable To Perform list due to knee issues popping up once again, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins appears close to returning to practice.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens are activating Dobbins from the PUP list Monday, marking the running back’s return to the field.

Sources: Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, who has not yet practiced during training camp, is being activated today off the Physically Unable to Perform list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then spent portions of last season still working his way back from it, reportedly dealt with a soft tissue injury during minicamp after skipping OTAs. He has only been on the field in street clothes since training camp opened due to an undisclosed ailment.

In his two healthy seasons in the NFL, Dobbins has averaged nearly six yards per carry, rushing for 1,325 yards on just 226 total attempts. He rushed for 805 yards on 134 carries during his rookie season in a crowded backfield. Last season he only participated in eight games but rushed for 520 yards on only 92 attempts, getting better after returning from a midseason injury. He rushed for 397 yards on 57 attempts in his final four games.

Dobbins’ best game last season came when he rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a Week 13 win on the road over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though he was on the PUP list to start training camp, there were some grumblings from Dobbins’ camp regarding his unhappiness with his contract. He’s expressed frustrations over his usage as well as for his desire for a new deal. At an earlier point this offseason, he even sent out a series of tweets that seemed to read as a farewell to Baltimore.

But now, his activation from the PUP seemingly puts all of that in the rearview as the former Ohio State star aims to prove he can stay healthy and remain a high-level running back in the NFL.