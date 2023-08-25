San Francisco 49ers Trade QB Trey Lance To Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 opponent, traded QB Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. The news was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Trade: 49ers are sending their former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a mid-round, per sources. Lance now gets a fresh start in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/UxKNpljktv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2023

Lance was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but a string of injuries caused him to fall down the depth chart in San Francisco. Coupled with the emergence of QB Brock Purdy and Lance’s struggles this preseason, he became expendable.

The 49ers are admitting their loss on Lance, who they traded the No. 12 pick in 2021, in addition to first- and third-rounders in 2022 and a first-rounder in 2023 for in order to trade up and draft.

Now, Lance will work to earn a backup job behind QB Dak Prescott in Dallas. Other quarterbacks in the Cowboys room include QB Will Grier and QB Cooper Rush. After QB Sam Darnold was named the backup in San Francisco, Lance was excused from practice on Wednesday and it seemed as if a trade was in the works.

Salary-wise, Lance is owed $940,000 for the remainder of this season, and $5.6 million next season, all of which Dallas is on the hook for. They will have the option to pick up his fifth-year option following the 2024 season, but if he’s still the backup to Prescott, it’s unlikely that will be picked up.

The Minnesota Vikings were among the teams rumored to be in the Lance market, but now he’ll end up in Dallas. He provides a similar athletic profile to Prescott, so his fit in the offense should be rather seamless if he has to step in due to injury.

Pittsburgh doesn’t play Dallas this season, so they’ll no longer have to game plan for Lance in any capacity in 2023. Pittsburgh will turn their focus to Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold with the 49ers on tap on September 10.