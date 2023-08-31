Report: Steelers Restructure Gunner Olszewski’s Contract

After making the 53-man roster with the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to a strong training camp and preseason, veteran wide receiver Gunner Olszewski has restructured his contract with the franchise.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Olszewski and the Steelers restructured his 2023 contract, which was set to count against the cap at $2.6175 million. The restructure drops Olszewski’s 2023 cap hit down to $2.026 million, according to Yates, saving the Steelers $591,500 on the cap.

Players with restructured deals in recent days with their updated cap charges for 2023: Jets CB Bryce Hall: $1.097M (down from $2.82M)

Rams OL Kevin Dotson: $2.25M… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2023

As of Tuesday night following the initial roster cuts to get down to 53 players, Steelers Depot’s own Dave Bryan wrote that the Steelers sat $9,714,481 under the salary cap.

That didn’t factor in the eventual moves on Wednesday to sign veteran cornerback Desmond King II, whose deal has not had any financial reports yet, as well as the release of punter Braden Mann.

Along with the addition of King, the release of Mann and now the restructure of Olszewski on Thursday, the Steelers still need roughly $4 million for the 16-man practice squad. Currently, Pittsburgh has just nine players on the practice squad.