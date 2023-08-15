Report: Saints Release WR James Washington

The NFL career of wide receiver James Washington might be coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints are releasing Washington. The Saints signed Washington in the middle of May.

Washington played just 26 snaps in the Saints’ preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and saw just two targets. He was tagged with one drop in the preseason matchup against the Chiefs.

Pittsburgh’s second-round pick in 2018, Washington was a vertical threat in college who showed some of the same in the NFL. But a lack of top-end speed and separation ability made him a bit of an awkward threat and he lost playing time to Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool throughout his career.

Following his stay in Pittsburgh, Washington spent part of the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys. A broken foot suffered in training camp landed him on IR and he missed most of the year. Dallas activated him late in the season and Washington appeared in a pair of games before being released. He briefly spent time with the New York Giants before becoming a free agent after their season ended.

Now, he’s at a crossroads again and might be out of job in the NFL following his latest release.

In his four years as a Steeler, he caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.