Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing TE Zach Gentry

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Zach Gentry has been informed he is a part of the team’s final wave of cuts today, CBS’s Josina Anderson has reported.

Gentry was a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft, primarily serving as a backup, blocking tight end. But with Darnell Washington selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers presumably decided they didn’t need four tight ends on the roster and are now moving on from Gentry.

The Steelers re-signed Gentry to a cheapish one-year contract this offseason after he failed to receive much interest as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. In 2022, Gentry, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan, registered 19 receptions for 132 yards on 23 total targets and 577 offensive snaps played. While Gentry also played 72 snaps on special teams in 2022, 71 of those were on the field goal/extra point units. Gentry has played in 40 total regular-season games, registering just 39 receptions for 303 yards.

With Gentry’s release, the Steelers will have a dead money charge of $152,500 against their salary cap in 2023.

Gentry being released likely means good news for a player like WR Gunner Olszewski to make the initial 53-man roster, as he provides some special teams upside for the final roster spot as a returner and on coverage units. With Gentry being released, the tight end room will almost certainly consist of Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward and Washington. Gentry has experience and provides some upside as a blocking tight end, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him catch on elsewhere.

This preseason, Gentry caught his only target for a seven-yard reception.