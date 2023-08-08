Report: Former Steelers OL Rashaad Coward Signs With Texans

The journey in the NFL continues for former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.

Coward, who spent parts of the 2021 season with the Steelers, is back in the NFL, signing with the Houston Texans Tuesday, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

#Texans are signing veteran offensive tackle-guard Rashaad Coward (6-5, 319), previously with #Cardinals #Steelers and #Bears, per a league source. Has played in 38 career games with 18 starts @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 8, 2023

The move by Houston shores up the offensive line after standout right tackle Tytus Howard broke his hand Monday, undergoing surgery that will keep him out multiple weeks. Prior to signing with Houston, Coward was a member of the Atlanta Falcons and and then the Arizona Cardinals, being promoted to the Cardinals’ 53-man roster in late November last season.

Coward initially signed with Pittsburgh back in March 2021 as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears. Coward ended up making the switch from the defensive line to the offensive line while with the Bears, starting 15 games over the next two seasons with the team.

Coward was brought in to Pittsburgh in 2021 to provide depth and competition along the interior of the offensive line. He ended up getting released by the team in October and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars a few days later. Coward ended up getting cut by Jacksonville after just a week with the team and landed back on the Steelers’ practice squad in November. He was activated to the team’s Active/Inactive roster four times late in the season, playing just two offensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.

With the move to Houston, Coward has a chance to be part of the Week Four matchup between the Texans and Steelers, a game in which the Texans will induct all-time great J.J. Watt into the franchise’s Ring of Honor in a pre-game ceremony.