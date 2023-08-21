Report: Colts Give RB Jonathan Taylor Permission To Seek Trade

After a month-long standoff, the Indianapolis Colts might have blinked first. According to multiple reporters, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have granted RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.

Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

Taylor has not practiced all summer, placed on the team’s PUP list at the start of camp. He’s been searching for a new contract or a trade to a team willing to pay him. To this point, Colts’ owner Jim Irsay had been adamant he’d remain a Colt, though seemingly had little interest in discussing a long-term deal.

After being away from the team for a period of time, Taylor briefly returned to the organization, though still on the PUP list, before leaving again to get treatment on his injured ankle.

It’s unclear what kind of market Taylor could have and what compensation the Colts may receive. Anyone trading for Taylor will have to prepare to give him a hefty long-term extension.

UPDATE (6:24): Per Colts’ beat writer Stephen Holder, Indy wants back at least a first-round pick for Taylor. Or a set of draft picks equivalent to a first rounder.

Source: The Colts are seeking a first-round pick — or package of picks that equates to as much — in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 21, 2023

From the Steelers’ perspective, the news is notable because Pittsburgh plays Indianapolis in Week 15. Taylor, the team’s first round pick in 2020, is coming off a down year in which he rushed for only 861 yards across 11 games. In 2021, he led the NFL in rushing with over 1,800 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Zack Moss is the Colts top backup to Taylor. They’ve also been linked to free agent RB Kareem Hunt but he has not signed. Other notable names on the roster include veteran Kenyan Drake, rookie Evan Hull, and Jake Funk.