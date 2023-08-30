Report: Chargers Claim Former Steelers LB Tanner Muse

Two days after placing linebacker Tanner Muse on waivers, the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be able to circle back to the former Clemson product. He’s now a Los Angeles Charger.

According to the official waiver claim transaction sheet posted to Twitter by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers claimed Muse Wednesday, adding the young linebacker to their 53-man roster.

Mused signed a one-year deal this offseason in free agency and was viewed as experienced, veteran depth at inside linebacker depth and special teams for the Steelers. The former Seattle Seahawk had a good summer and played well across the team’s three preseason games, one of the top leaders in special teams snaps. He was ultimately waived Monday as the Steelers worked to get to the 53-man roster limit.

In the preseason, Muse played 92 defensive snaps and another 31 snaps on special teams. In his defensive snaps, Muse graded out at a 63.4 overall. In total, Muse recorded six tackles, generated one pressure and allowed three receptions on five attempts for 28 yards. On special teams, Muse graded out at an 84.4.

After a rough showing against Tampa Bay in the preseason opener in which he graded out at a 28.1 overall, Muse bounced back with a great performance against the Buffalo Bills with a grade of 90.4. He then had a performance of 74.2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to landing with Pittsburgh, Muse was a special teams ace in Seattle after flaming out in Las Vegas with the Raiders. Once in Seattle, Muse stood out on special teams, recording 20 tackles on special teams over two seasons. During that same time though, he rarely saw the field defensively, playing just 80 defensive snaps over two seasons with all of them coming late last season.