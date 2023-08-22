Article

Report: Antonio Brown Facing Arrest — Again — For Unpaid Child Support

Four months after unpaid child support nearly led to legal action, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown finds himself facing an arrest warrant once again from police officers in Miami-Dade County, according to a report from TMZ Tuesday morning.

According to the report, Brown missed a payment of $15,000 in child support, and a judge in Florida issued an arrest warrant on Aug. 9.

In the report from TMZ, which obtained the court documents Tuesday: “According to Miami-Dade County court documents, the ruling was issued on Aug. 9 … after Brown apparently missed a $15,000 payment to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson. …Per the docs, Brown can have the order purged if he pays up … plus an additional $5,000 in attorney fees.”
In late April, Brown was facing arrest for failing to pay $30,000 in child support to his ex, with which Brown has a daughter from early in his playing days. Brown avoided arrest and jail time by paying the child support owed in April. Now that he’s reportedly missed payment again, he could find himself behind bars even if he ends up paying what’s owed.Brown has had a rather tumultuous last few years since his playing days ended, though the struggles and legal issues have been his own doing.

After storming off the field during a game against the New York Jets while a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown has found himself facing an arrest multiple times, including in December when police reportedly surrounded his house after a domestic battery allegation, along with April’s arrest warrant for unpaid child support.

There was also the strange few months with the National Arena League team he owns, the Albany Empire. Brown was slated to play for them, never suited up, was not paying his players, and later pulled the team out of the NAL in hopes of moving to the AFL, though that has not occurred yet. There was also the bizarre shirtless press conference announcing that he was pulling the Empire out of the NAL.

Developing story with Brown. We’ll update this post if an arrest is made or if restitution is paid and the warrant is dropped regarding the unpaid child support.

