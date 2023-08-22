Report: Antonio Brown Facing Arrest — Again — For Unpaid Child Support

Four months after unpaid child support nearly led to legal action, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown finds himself facing an arrest warrant once again from police officers in Miami-Dade County, according to a report from TMZ Tuesday morning.
According to the report, Brown missed a payment of $15,000 in child support, and a judge in Florida issued an arrest warrant on Aug. 9.
After storming off the field during a game against the New York Jets while a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown has found himself facing an arrest multiple times, including in December when police reportedly surrounded his house after a domestic battery allegation, along with April’s arrest warrant for unpaid child support.
There was also the strange few months with the National Arena League team he owns, the Albany Empire. Brown was slated to play for them, never suited up, was not paying his players, and later pulled the team out of the NAL in hopes of moving to the AFL, though that has not occurred yet. There was also the bizarre shirtless press conference announcing that he was pulling the Empire out of the NAL.
Developing story with Brown. We’ll update this post if an arrest is made or if restitution is paid and the warrant is dropped regarding the unpaid child support.