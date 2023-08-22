Report: Antonio Brown Facing Arrest — Again — For Unpaid Child Support

Four months after unpaid child support nearly led to legal action, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown finds himself facing an arrest warrant once again from police officers in Miami-Dade County, according to a report from TMZ Tuesday morning.

According to the report, Brown missed a payment of $15,000 in child support, and a judge in Florida issued an arrest warrant on Aug. 9.

In the report from TMZ, which obtained the court documents Tuesday: “According to Miami-Dade County court documents, the ruling was issued on Aug. 9 … after Brown apparently missed a $15,000 payment to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson. … Per the docs, Brown can have the order purged if he pays up … plus an additional $5,000 in attorney fees.”