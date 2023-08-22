PFF’s Sam Monson: Steelers ‘May Force Their Way’ Into AFC Contenders Conversation

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ starters have played just three drives total so far this preseason, but those drives have generated a ton of buzz and excitement and increased expectations for the Black and Gold in 2023.

In those three drives offensively, Pittsburgh has looked like a completely different team from the one that averaged just 18.1 points per game a year ago, tied for fifth worst in the NFL. On those three drives, the Steelers ran 17 plays, gained 194 yards and scored three times with all three of those touchdowns coming from 25-plus yards out.

Explosive plays are there, second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett appears to have taken a substantial leap overall, and third-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada seems to be utilizing and attacking the middle of the field more so far, which has Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson believing in the Steelers — somewhat.

“It’s just preseason, which can make fools of us all, but right now the Steelers look like they may force their way into the conversation as contenders in a loaded AFC,” Monson writes Tuesday morning.

It’s important to note it’s just preseason. The schemes are very vanilla, the intensity isn’t the same that it is in the regular season, and everything that transpires largely doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Teams that play well consistently in the preseason don’t necessarily translate that to the regular season.

The year the Detroit Lions went 0-16, they were 4-0 in preseason. After Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders snapped the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-game winning streak in the preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders now have the longest active win streak in the preseason at six games. They went 6-11 last season.

All that said, things feel…different with the Steelers this year. After watching the offense slog through games last season, being unable to consistently run the football or throw the football in the first half of the season before eventually finding some footing, the playmakers and the offense overall has a different feel and look to it this season, as evidence by the three drives.

The good feelings regarding the Steelers aren’t just about the offense with Pickett, Pat Freiermuth, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and a strong offensive line. The defense looks rather good, too.

Kenny Pickett ➡️ Pat Freiermuth pic.twitter.com/UcpDov5EQp — PFF (@PFF) August 19, 2023

Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are all back and remains stars at all three levels of the defense. Alex Highsmith emerged last season as a strong leader and pass rusher opposite Watt and looks to be at the top of his game entering the 2023 season. Depth on the edge is fantastic, too, with veteran Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig playing very well behind the two stars.

Inside linebacker has been rebuilt with Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander providing steady presences, fixing one of the biggest issues defensively in recent seasons for the Steelers, while Patrick Peterson and rookie Joey Porter Jr. seemingly have the cornerback room set with Levi Wallace.

There’s a ton to like about the Steelers, at least on paper, in 2023. That strong look on paper is translating into the preseason action so far. We’ll see if it carries over into the regular season for the Black and Gold, but right now it’s hard to not feel like the Steelers are legitimate contenders in the AFC based on performances through the first two preseason games from the big names on the roster.