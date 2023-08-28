PFF: Kenny Pickett Graded As Pittsburgh’s Top Offensive Player During 2023 Preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense looked like a juggernaut during the 2023 preseason, seeing their first-team unit score five touchdowns on five offensive drives. While two of Pittsburgh’s three preseason contests came against primarily backup players against the Buccaneers and Falcons, that efficiency and effectiveness is impressive regarding the Steelers’ ability to put the ball in the end zone every time they had it with their stating offense.
Pittsburgh’s success on offense during the preseason was reflected in the grades its players received from Pro Football Focus for their individual performances. According to PFF, QB Kenny Pickett graded out as Pittsburgh’s top offensive player of the preseason with a 94.7 overall grade. Behind Pickett was TE Connor Heyward (91.8), RB Jaylen Warren (91.0) and WRs George Pickens (90.0) and WR Diontae Johnson (89.9).
Pickett was perfect during the preseason… literally. The second-year quarterback had a perfect passer rating of 158.3, going 13-of-15 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns and led the league with 13.3 yards per attempt, showcasing a notable jump in play from his rookie season to now. He connected with Pickens and Johnson a few times during Pittsburgh’s three preseason games, including two plays last Thursday where both Pickens and Johnson hauled in explosives passes down the field from Pickett.
Heyward looked impressive as well as a Swiss Army Knife player, catching the football as well as taking running back carries and showing the ability to block effectively in the running game as well as in pass protection. Warren looked great in preseason play too, highlighted by a 62-yard TD scamper in which he managed to outrun the Buffalo defense, showcasing that speed and burst that makes him a legitimate threat in the backfield.
Pittsburgh’s offense has looked the part during the preseason and has received high ranks from PFF for its performance. They stand to face a tough test Week One of the regular season with the San Francisco 49ers defense coming to town but given the multitude of ways the Steelers have shown that they can move the ball and attack opposing defenses this preseason, yinz should have some confidence that this offensive success during exhibition play will translate to some level come regular-season action.