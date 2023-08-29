PFF: Keeanu Benton Ranked Best Rookie D-Lineman Against The Run This Preseason

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the hope was that he could contribute right away in Pittsburgh’s base defense as a nose tackle and eventually work himself into more sub-packages, getting an opportunity to expand his skills as a pass rusher.
That’s the blueprint that DC Teryl Austin laid out for Benton in his post-pick press conference, stating that Pittsburgh was counting on him to come in and be a run stuffer to start and develop into a quality pass rusher. Well, Benton has done just that through training camp and three preseason games, grading out as the top rookie defensive lineman against the run in preseason play, according to Pro Football Focus.
Benton was given an 80.4 run stopping grade by PFF, a respectable ranking for a rookie getting his first NFL snaps. He only played in two of Pittsburgh’s three preseason games as he injured his left ankle in the second half of the Steelers’ 27-17 win againt the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week One. Head coach Mike Tomlin called the injury “day-to-day”, suggesting that it was just a minor injury that hampered Benton as Pittsburgh kept him from playing against the Bills into he was fully healthy. All told, Benton played 48 defensive snaps in the preseason, earning a 77.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He had four total tackles in preseason play as well as a quarterback hit, playing well in his action against the Buccaneers and Falcons.
Benton proved to be a quality run defender during his time with the Badgers, having the wrestling background along with the strength and explosiveness to control gaps and defeat blocks, giving opposing offensive lines a tough time neutralizing him as he clogged up the middle of the line of scrimmage. That same skill set translated to the pros as Benton has flashed as a run defender, maintaining gap integrity while being able to shed blocks and make tackles on opposing running backs.
Austin mentioned that Benton has gotten enough reps during the preseason in order to immediately contribute in the regular season. With Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts coming in today, it will be telling to see how the Steelers address their defensive line depth and if they feel comfortable parting ways with one or two veterans thanks to Benton’s progression during preseason play and the impact he can have from Day One as a quality run defender.