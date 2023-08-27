PFF ‘Buying’ Preseason Hype On Steelers Pass Rusher Nick Herbig

Excitement is high surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to some impressive overall showings in three preseason games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons — games that the Steelers won by a combined score of 78-32.
The first-team offense looked superb, scoring five touchdowns on five possessions, while the first-team defense played rather well overall, looking healthy and ready to go entering the 2023 season.
One player stole the show though for the Black and Gold in the preseason. That would be rookie fourth-round draft pick Nick Herbig.
In three preseason games, Herbig recorded 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss against the run, looking rather dominant in 63 preseason snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Herbig graded out at a 92.5 overall in the preseason, including a 78.5 against the run and a 90.8 rushing the passer, including an NFL-high 27.3% pass rush win rate in the preseason.
In 44 pass rush reps, Herbig generated six total pressures for the Steelers, looking like a legitimate rotational piece behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith for the Steelers.
That performance in the preseason has PFF “buying” Herbig’s performance moving forward.
“Herbig’s knock coming out of college was his size, and nothing has changed there. We projected him to contribute as a linebacker in the NFL, but he’s showing his size hasn’t been an issue yet,” PFF’s John Kosko writes regarding Herbig. “The rigor of an NFL season might take its toll on the undersized former Wisconsin Badger, but because he was drafted by the Steelers, a team that puts its edge defenders in ideal situations and has already developed an undersized player in Alex Highsmith, the outlook for Herbig looks great.”
The knock on Herbig coming out of Wisconsin was certainly regarding his size. Herbig’s measurements have him on the small side for the position. According to mockdraftable.com, Herbig is in the 54th percentile for weight, 68th percentile for height, 18th percentile for arm length and 21st percentile for hand size.
But those size concerns haven’t been an issue in the preseason at all.
His speed and overall athleticism, combined with an already deep, advanced pass rush arsenal helped Herbig dominate as a pass rusher throughout the three preseason matchups as well as in training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. He’s flashed a bit as a run defender too, thanks to his lightning-quick get-off at the snap that allows him to chew up grass and get upfield in a hurry.
It’s still very early in his career with just 63 snaps at the NFL level in games, and it’s also worth noting that Herbig was going against a lot of backups in his three preseason matchups, but there is a lot to like with what Herbig has put on tape.
He’s undoubtedly earned a role in Pittsburgh as a key rotational piece on the edge, one that should get 10-15 snaps a game, helping keep the likes of Watt and Highsmith fresh and healthy late into games and into the season. Herbig looks like the next big hit at the position for the Steelers with mid-to-late-round draft picks.