Pelissero: Steelers Waiving LB Tanner Muse

In a surprise release, the Pittsburgh Steelers are waiving LB Tanner Muse. That news comes from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks, Muse was added as inside linebacker depth and special teams help. He had a good summer and played well across the team’s three preseason games, one of the top leaders in special teams snaps. It’s possible he could circle back to the team if he clears waivers.

A third-round selection of the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson, Muse played safety in college before converting to linebacker. He did not appear in a game his rookie season and saw his first game action in 2021, recording four tackles. His most significant work came in 2022 where he played all 17 games, finishing the year with 16 tackles. He played 325 snaps on special teams and another 80 on defense.

Here was our post-camp recap on Muse:

“A college safety, he strictly played linebacker this summer, though it’s little surprise. That’s what he did in Seattle before signing a deal with Pittsburgh. Muse was seeing a lot of third-team reps and looked fine but his play stepped up against Buffalo with a run stuff, pass breakup, and fumble recovery. Durable and unavailable while LB Nick Kwiatkoski battled a shoulder injury towards the end. It seems like Muse has the advantage as a core special teamer. Through the first two preseason game, his 25 special teams snaps led the team.”

Pittsburgh’s other inside linebackers include Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, and Nick Kwiatkoski. Kwiatkoski battled a shoulder injury late it camp and it appeared Muse would have the edge over him. Now, it’s unclear if the team plans on keeping Kwiatkoski, getting Muse back to the 53-man roster in a few days, or rolling with just four inside linebackers.