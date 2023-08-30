NFL.com: OLB T.J. Watt, HC Mike Tomlin Take Second Place In Voting For 2023 Season Awards

Week One of the 2023 regular season is fast approaching with the kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions nearly a week away. As the anticipation builds for the regular season, NFL and media analysts are attempting to take their last shots at predicting team and individual player performances for the season, hoping to call what sleeper team may be a contender or which players may win NFL awards following the season.

Thirty-five analysts from NFL.com took part in predicting the awards for player/coach performances for the 2023 NFL season, making their individual picks for NFL MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc. Three Steelers received votes for awards by the collective panel with OLB T.J. Watt coming in second place for Defensive Player of the Year, CB Joey Porter Jr. coming in tied for fourth place for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and HC Mike Tomlin coming in second place for Coach of the Year.

Watt finished behind Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons in the DPOY voting as Parsons collected 19 votes compared to Watt’s seven votes. Watt has a better long-term track record than Parsons, having terrorized quarterbacks since 2017 and winning the award back in 2021. However, Parsons managed to stay healthy last season while Watt missed seven games. Parson put up strong numbers (13.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles), but those numbers can’t compete with what a healthy Watt can do. Should Watt stay healthy in 2023, there’s a good chance that he can overtake Parsons in the voting for DPOY.

Porter tied with EDGE Will McDonald IV of the Jets, and they finished behind Eagles DL Jalen Carter, who got the most votes, EDGE Will Anderson of the Texans, and S Brian Branch of the Lions. Porter may have a tough time winning the award as it traditionally goes to the top pass rusher who accumulates the most sacks. Porter will have to make splash plays, including interceptions and pass deflections, to keep his name in the running for the accolade. First, the second-round draft pick will have to secure a full-time starting spot in Pittsburgh’s secondary that also has CBs Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and newly signed Desmond King.

Tomlin finished second in the voting to Jets HC Robert Saleh, who has New York looking like a potential contender in the AFC themselves after acquiring QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Tomlin finished with five votes compared to Saleh’s seven, making it a close race between the two coaches. Both have their teams looking hot for potential playoff pushes this season. The one who successfully makes the jump in 2023 could very well be the one winning the honor come season’s end.