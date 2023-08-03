New Contract Details For Steelers ILB Kwon Alexander

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed inside linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract last week and now that the NFLPA website has fully updated the team’s recent transactions, we can pass along the financials related to that deal.

According to the NFLPA website, Alexander’s one-year deal totals out at $1.3175 million. That deal does include a $152,000 signing bonus. This is a veteran benefit deal, according to CBA rules, so Alexander will have a decreased 2023 salary cap charge of just $1.092 million.

As was the case earlier in the offseason with outside linebacker Markus Golden, this is a great bargain for the Steelers when it comes to Alexander and his experience. Alexander earned $1,272,500 million in 2022 as a member of the New York Jets on a one-year contract, and that deal included a $152,500 signing bonus.

Last season with the Jets, Alexander, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of LSU, recorded half a sack, 69 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass defensed, and one forced fumble in 559 defensive snaps played. He also played 10 more snaps on special teams.

Alexander initially visited the Steelers back in May but left Pittsburgh unsigned. Now that he’s with the Steelers, Alexander, who turns 29 on Aug. 3, is expected to provide veteran competition at the linebacker position along with Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson. Alexander enters 2023 with 590 career tackles in 95 regular season games played in.

Alexander will initially wear No. 26 for the Steelers.