‘Never Get Too High, Never Get Too Low:’ Anthony McFarland Jr. Locked In On Roster Spot With Steady Approach

Entering his fourth NFL season, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. found himself running out of real estate with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a backfield featuring Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Coming into training camp, he knew it was likely his last opportunity to really show his abilities and stick on the roster.

So far, so good.

McFarland looked rather strong in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown and having another long run called back due to a Kendrick Green holding penalty.

Friday’s performance from McFarland built off a strong training camp overall, but McFarland has been in this situation before. Last summer, McFarland had a strong training camp and preseason but was ultimately cut and signed to the practice squad. Despite a strong performance in the Steelers’ 27-17 win against the Buccaneers, McFarland is grinding away, taking nothing for granted in the battle for the No. 3 running back job behind Harris and Warren.

“I’m just keeping my head down,” McFarland said, according to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “Never get too high, never get too low. Just got to keep going.”

McFarland won’t get too high after rushing three times for 18 yards and a touchdown while adding one reception for five yards. That’s a good, even-keeled demeanor to have for a professional. He probably won’t look at the depth chart and try to calculate where he’s at in the race for the No. 3 running back job, but from the outside looking it, it feels as though McFarland has it all but locked up.

However, it will come down to his special teams abilities. That’s been the knock on him the last few years, and it could be the case this season. That said, third-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada threw support behind McFarland on Sunday, stating that the Maryland product has “earned the right” to see meaningful in-game snaps.

Putting his head down, going to work and focusing on himself and improving each and every day has put him in the driver’s seat for the No. 3 running back job. McFarland is doing a good job of controlling the things he can control. He’s talked about how crucial special teams is for him, so he knows it’s something to work on and improve at. And as a running back, he’s showing that he can have utility as the third option behind Harris and Warren.

After struggling to get going his first three seasons in the NFL, McFarland has looked good to start training camp and turned in an impressive preseason-opener performance, taking advantage of the opportunity. Earlier this summer RB Coach Eddie Faulkner mentioned that McFarland is someone the Steelers are trying to get a good look at and feature him in some ways, as they see if he can round out the running back room for the regular season. That appears to be happening in Pittsburgh’s pony package. McFarland has mixed in a lot as a slot/wing option and can either run a route or serve as window dressing for the defense on a jet motion.

So far, that’s occurring.

McFarland is taking nothing for granted though. He has his blinders on.

Head down, keep working.