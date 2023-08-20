Najee Harris Credits Diontae Johnson For Throwing Key Block On Jaylen Warren’s TD Run

When it comes to explosive plays in the run game, rarely is it the running back doing it all. There are multiple ingredients to something like Jaylen Warren’s 62-yard rushing score. The line has the to create the initial hole. The back has to find it. And often, there is downfield blocking from tight ends and wide receivers that help spring the back into space, turning a good run into a great one. Or for Warren, into a touchdown.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson threw the key block on the Buffalo Bills corner last night, taking him out of the picture, and leaving Warren 1v1 on the safety, whom he outran down the left sideline and into the end zone.

Speaking to reporters after the game, RB Najee Harris shouted out Johnson for doing the dirty work that helps a runner’s cause.

“That’s been on tape for the past two weeks and that’s big,” Harris said, as shared by reporter Amanda Godsey. “You should see it in camp. It’s an emphasis. That was one thing that we emphasized a lot. Just the ability for them to [run] block. It opens up a lot for us.”

Here’s a look at the touchdown. Johnson steered CB Dane Jackson (No. 30) out of the picture, giving Warren the angle to outrun S Jordan Poyer downfield. Touchdown, Steelers.

Big runs don’t typically happen without some typical non-blockers getting involved. It falls back on the Mike Tomlin adage of “little men hit” and “big people run.” Players able to do things outside their job description is what leads teams to victory.

As Harris said, it’s something the team has focused on during training camp and something we’ve noted throughout our daily diaries. In addition to Johnson’s play, WR Cody White (now Harris’ newest locker neighbor) is a solid and willing blocker, which Harris also made sure to credit.

“We’re talking about receivers blocking,” he said. “Y’all did an amazing job. Diontae had a good block on Jaylen’s touchdown Cody has some good blocks in practice. Crack blocks, man, always in team run. Cody has some good blocks and be looking on film, man.”

Pittsburgh has a good group to throw more downfield blocks. George Pickens is big and physical and makes defenders look silly if they’re not paying attention. From the slot, veteran Allen Robinson II will be able to crack down on safeties. And TE Darnell Washington should play a key role in the run game. If all those things can come together, the line improving, the runners staying healthy, and the wide receivers and tight ends doing their part, Pittsburgh will finally have a solid ground game.