Mike Tomlin Won’t ‘Lessen The Responsibility’ Of Steelers Defense Due To Offensive Development

During the final years of Ben Roethlisberger’s tenure as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, the team invested heavily on the defensive side of the ball in the draft and via trade. Now, with guys like T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith and Cameron Heyward all playing some of the best football of their career, Pittsburgh’s defense is among the best in the league.

Last year, it was a defense that had to lead Pittsburgh with a young and inexperienced offense, but the offense has improved this season. That doesn’t mean the defense will have any less responsibility, with Mike Tomlin laying out that the Steelers want to rely on their defense still.

“Just because our offensive weaponry has improved and matured individually and collectively, I still have the same posture regarding our defense. We can play behind this defense. So no, I do not want to lessen the responsibility on this unit due to the development of the other,” Tomlin said via the WDVE Morning Show.

The Steelers added veteran leadership to the offense in OL Isaac Seumalo and WR Allen Robinson II. In addition, guys like QB Kenny Pickett, WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth are another year older and more experienced, and with that, you can expect a leap in development. But just because the offense is getting a little bit older and a little bit better, that doesn’t lessen the responsibility of the defense.

A good defense can help set up the offense. Forcing the offense into three-and-outs, making opponents punt from deep in their own territory and forcing turnovers are all things that can help make life easier for a young offense. That’s why expectations from Tomlin aren’t, and shouldn’t be, lower for the defense.

The Steelers can win with this defense, and if the play of the offense rises, it will be a really nice combination that could lead to a double-digit win season in Pittsburgh. Health is going to be a big factor — it always is –but if guys can stay healthy on both sides of the ball, the Steelers should be fine. The offense needs to raise its level of play, but if the defense can maintain or raise its level when fully healthy from last season, it will be one of the best units in the league and one that could lead the Steelers to the postseason.