Mike Tomlin Explains How Seven Shots Has Broad Purpose After Defense Makes Goal-Line Stand

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, seven shots is a training camp staple. A drill that pits the offense against the defense seven times from the 2-yard line, it makes sure both the offense and defense are prepared for goal-line situations. Today, the defense took advantage of the seven shots experience in the two-minute drill part of practice, as they stopped QB Kenny Pickett and the first-team offense four times in a row from inside the 5-yard line.

After practice head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he was proud of the defense making a stand, and Tomlin explained that that is what seven shots is all about.

“That’s the overriding purpose of seven shots,” said Tomlin in his post-practice interview that was posted to Steelers.com. “To be able to apply it to other circumstances and keep a point total down. We spent a lot of time in that area of the field trying to familiarize ourselves with calls down there and be in position to execute. Things happen quickly down there, and it was a good day for them in that regard.”

To prevent a touchdown in a goal-line situation is ginormous in the outcome of a game. The difference between six and three or even zero points is something that you can’t put a price on, especially for a team with a young offense trying to find its groove.

However, despite the defense winning in the two-minute drill due to a goal-line stand today, seven shots is equally important for the offense. The field condenses a ton down inside the 5-yard line, meaning quarterback reads need to be fast and the offensive linemen need to be able to hold their blocks as long as possible. Although Pickett and the offense couldn’t come through today, it is a learning experience, one that is much better to have in training camp than during the year.

There is still a long way to go until the regular season kicks off on Sept. 10, but Tomlin is trying to get his team as ready as possible. While sometimes seven shots every single practice may seem tedious and unnecessary the drill is widely applicable. It may even end up being the difference between a win and a loss at some point during the season due to a successful goal-line stand, or an offensive touchdown from inside the 5.