Mike Tomlin: DL Isaiahh Loudermilk Has ‘Continually Grown And Evolved’

For defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, the 2023 preseason is going to be a pivotal time for the third-year man out of Wisconsin. After Pittsburgh traded up into the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft to select Loudermilk, many were puzzled by the pick as he didn’t provide much production at Wisconsin as a pass rusher. The Steelers chose Loudermilk based on his rare frame that they covet at the position, but his first two seasons didn’t yield notable results from a production standpoint.

Heading into 2023, Loudermilk needs to prove his worth to earn a roster spot on the team after the Steelers added several defensive linemen in free agency as well as the draft the last couple of seasons. This increased depth along the defensive line prompted Pittsburgh to experiment more with Loudermilk, moving him around the defensive front where he has played as a standup outside linebacker as well as a base defensive end.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Loudermilk and his development during training camp, to which Tomlin responded that he has seen a lot of growth from a technical standpoint from the big-bodied defensive lineman.

“You know, the skill development relative to the position, the hand usage, the professional things coupled with defensive line play,” Tomlin said to the media on video from the team website. “Obviously, he’s an imposing figure and a strong young man and that’s always been a component of this game. But I think he’s continually grown and evolved from a fine motor skill perspective in hand usage.”

Loudermilk played 19 defensive snaps Friday night against the Buccaneers with most of his snaps coming in the B-gap as a traditional base defensive. However, Loudermilk did move around some as he recorded one snap in the A-gap and seven snaps over the tackle. He graded out with a respectable 70.2 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, logging a 71.9 run defense grade but only a 54.1 pass rush grade based on PFF analytics.

Loudermilk came out of college a capable run defender, but struggled to string together pass rush moves. Most of his struggles as a pass rusher have been due to hand usage, being able to utilize different moves to defeat blocks and get into the pocket to pressure the passer. Still, Loudermilk came into training camp looking leaner and more athletic, illustrated by him standing up on his feet more on the edge.

He’s looked more coordinated playing in space and is playing more fluid on a down-to-down basis. That improvement must translate into production, however, if Loudermilk wants to make the roster with Pittsburgh having some tough decisions coming up with the guys they have on the defensive line.