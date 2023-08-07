Isaiahh Loudermilk Loving Reps At OLB: ‘I Don’t Have To Worry About Getting Double-Teamed’

Be physical. Be versatile. If you can’t be both, be a lot of one of them. That seems to be the message the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting this offseason, particularly in training camp, from head coach Mike Tomlin. Whether it’s interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green playing fullback or CB Patrick Peterson taking snaps at safety, he wants you to find the ways in which you can contribute.

Because it helps “their cause and ours”, as Tomlin put it recently when describing Green’s work at fullback. Another example is the more formal work some of the defensive ends have been getting as outside linebackers. We already knew that DeMarvin Leal was going to be that type of player. They’ve also been giving that opportunity to third-year Isaiahh Loudermilk and he’s been embracing it.

“I love it”, he told Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review about the opportunity to get some work in as an edge rusher. “It’s a lot different because I don’t have to worry about getting double-teamed when I am out there, things like that. I can just really line up and go. I don’t have to worry about a tackle coming down or a center coming to me. It’s really I can just kind of go off the edge, which does make it fun. It’s a little unnatural for me at times, but I like doing it”.

The Steelers were attracted to Loudermilk coming out of Wisconsin in 2021 explicitly because he was more of a prototype two-gapping 3-4 defensive end, a body type and skill set that has become increasingly rare in the football landscape.

Three years on, however, he finds himself in a battle to retain his roster spot, so adding more of a pass rush and position flexibility can only help him, if he succeeds. Having added substantially to the defensive line this offseason, the coaches will have some tough decisions to make.

Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, and Leal are the players we can safely consider to be roster locks. Beyond that it’s not clear if the Steelers will keep two or three more on the 53-man roster. Veteran tackle Montravius Adams is vying to keep his place against newcomers Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts. Loudermilk is trying to remain on the depth chart at end, but being able to play from a two-point stance can help create depth at two positions.

“I think they’re getting me out there to get those reps, get those pass rushes, because who knows”? He admitted, not entirely sure exactly when he felt the Steelers might actually employ him there in a game. “It’s good for me to get that feel back out there”.

Pittsburgh actually has some promising depth off the edge this year behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. They drafted Nick Herbig in the fourth round — he’s been a sparkplug in camp — and later added veteran Markus Golden. They also have Quincy Roche, a former draft pick of their own who does have some NFL experience.