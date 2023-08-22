Mike Tomlin ‘Comfortable With What I’ve Seen’ From Patrick Peterson At Slot Corner

As the battle for the starting spot at slot corner rages on for the Pittsburgh Steelers between veteran Chandon Sullivan and fourth-year pro Elijah Riley, one name is often left out of that discussion when it comes to the role defensively.

That name is veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson. While he has some experience in the slot in his career — 790 career snaps there — Peterson also has the want-to and the athleticism to play in the slot. That ability to be utilized all over the field and truly move around late in his career ultimately led to him signing with the Steelers in free agency.

Last Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium, Peterson got a look in the slot against the Buffalo Bills, playing one snap there. While it’s an incredibly small sample size, that rep coupled with the work he’s done in practice and in training camp throughout the offseason has head coach Mike Tomlin feeling comfortable putting Peterson in the slot in the regular season, should the need arise.

“I’m comfortable with what I’ve seen. There won’t be an additional emphasis in that regard in this game, no,” Tomlin said to reporters Tuesday during his weekly press conference, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page.

It’s hard to envision Peterson playing in the slot as a run defender, especially at 33 years old. That’s where Riley or Sullivan could come into the mix; heck, even Keanu Neal or Damonte Kazee too. But where it’s easy to picture Peterson in the slot is in coverage in obvious passing situations.

Last season, the Steelers really struggled in coverage in the slot when Arthur Maulet was on the field, which forced Cameron Sutton to place inside a bit more, in turn forcing Ahkello Witherspoon and bench names like Josh Jackson and even Quincy Wilson to see time on the outside. Maulet allowed a 116.1 QBR last year when targeted last season.

Not great!

Pittsburgh has options in the slot though with Peterson being able to do it, and Sullivan and Riley having strong training camps and preseasons, pushing for the job overall.

While the one snap against the Bills isn’t much to go off of, there is comfort there for Tomlin. Same for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Speaking with reporters Monday, Austin stated that it was good to see Peterson in the slot for a snap against the Bills so that they know what it looks like in a game.