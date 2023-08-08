Mike Tomlin: CB Joey Porter Jr. Will Get Chance To Show ‘Consistent Capabilities’ In Run Support

When you draft a cornerback, the first thing you often look at is their coverage skills. That understandable since the best cornerbacks in the league can minimize the impact of the true alpha wide receivers, holding them to minimal production whereas they can go off for 100-plus yards and multiple scores against your average defensive back.

However, and underrated trait of a quality cornerback is his ability to aid in run support. It’s a quality that Pittsburgh has sought out in its previous cornerbacks, including Mike Hilton, Joe Haden, Ike Taylor, and others.

On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin was asked about rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. and the play he made in run support today. When asked how that aspect of Porter’s game is evolving, Tomlin mentioned that he wants to see Porter operate in that facet of the game more and show consistency when it comes to getting his nose dirty against the run.

“It’s one of the reasons why we did it today,” Tomlin said to the media on video from Steelers.com. “We need to know more about him and others. Not only what they’re capable of but teaching. And so, we got a lot of ball in front of us. He’ll have an opportunity to show his consistent capabilities in that area. I won’t draw conclusions on conclusions on one day’s work.”

Porter made a great play at the goal line today, per Steelers Depot’s very own Alex Kozora, who has been at training camp practice every day. He made a nice stop on TE Connor Heyward, keeping him out of the end zone. Porter was praised for his tackling coming out of Penn State, being a big, long corner who would shoot his hips through opposing ball-carriers and wrap them up with his condor arms, bringing them down to the ground.

Little redemption for Joey Porter Jr., making goal line stop on Connor Heyward jet run. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 8, 2023

The Steelers require their defensive backs to be active in run support, carrying that tough, gritty demeanor they want throughout the entire team. While Tomlin is right that it’s hard to draw conclusions after just one day, Porter has shown a willingness as well as effectiveness to be a capable contributing member to Pittsburgh’s run defense.