Matt Canada Calls Steelers’ O-Line Strongest Group On Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator Matt Canada usually doesn’t offer the media much. He doesn’t make headline statements. But in joining Cam Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast, Canada was willing to make one declaration: the offensive line is the best part of the Steelers’ offense. That’s not a knock on the talent elsewhere but a testament to the time, effort, and resources spent on building up the front five.

Joining Heyward, Canada talked about the big guys set to protect Kenny Pickett.

“I think it’s the strongest group on our offense,” Canada told the show. “One of the strongest groups of our team. I think the leadership those guys have had. You start with Mason [Cole] on the inside. I think he’s a great leader. He’s a super intelligent football player. And a talented player.”

Cole was signed in the 2022 offseason and started all 17 games for the Steelers last season. A clear upgrade over Kendrick Green, Cole brought stability to the room with more even play. Centers need to have a high football IQ to help identify blitzes and change protections, something that was even more vital given how young the Steelers’ offense was last season, especially once Pickett took over. Cole is a hard worker and tough lineman who played hurt in 2022 but gave Pittsburgh what it needed.

Canada then noted the addition of RG James Daniels, also signed last year, and the play of RT Chukwuma Okorafor, whom Canada called “really, really talented.” But an offensive line is more than the sum of its parts. It’s a collective, it must be cohesive. With this group working together for a full year, Canada thinks the offensive line can take a jump.

“We’re talking about two years ago we were young. Now we have a lot of experience,” he said. “You bring in Isaac [Seumalo]. Which is a huge addition this year for us at left guard…I think so much of his competitiveness. I’m just a huge fan of his. He’s not a big talker but he’s a big player.”

Seumalo may be the missing piece. Signed to replace Kevin Dotson, he had a rock-solid camp and gave DL Cam Heyward good battles all throughout the summer. Seumalo is nearly impossible to move back on bull rushes and has the athleticism to work out in space, once blocking Heyward 15 yards downfield on a screen. He is also regarded as one of the NFL’s smartest linemen.

Heyward joked that Seumalo “maybe said one word” to him all camp. But he’s been the best sparring partner Heyward has had since Ramon Foster.

At left tackle, Dan Moore has kept his spot and seems poised to stay there heading into Week One against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving first round rookie Broderick Jones on the bench, though Canada said Jones is pushing Moore “really, really hard.” The interview was filmed during camp so it’s slightly dated and there’s no indication Moore will be the backup to begin the year.

Like the rest of the line, Moore has grown, going from mid-round rookie pressed into action to someone who has improved his technique and play strength.

“I think it’s a great group,” Canada said.

Pittsburgh’s depth is far better than it was a year ago, too. Jones as the third tackle. Nate Herbig the backup guard and likely, the backup center. And Dotson has tons of experience as he shifts from starter to reserve. Rookie Spencer Anderson is making a hard push for a roster spot and displaying extreme versatility, logging time at all five spots this summer.

As Cole recently said, the Steelers’ offense will go as the offensive line goes. In 2021 and for chunks of 2022, it was an obvious weakness. Now, it could be one of Pittsburgh’s top strengths.

Check out the whole episode, featuring Najee Harris and other Steelers players, by clicking the link below.