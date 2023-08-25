Marczi: 2023 Final 53-Man Roster Prediction

Offense (25):

Quarterback (3): Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

There is nothing to revisit here. This has always been the trio in this pecking order from the beginning. Tanner Morgan did nothing to put himself in the discussion.

Running Back (3): Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

While it’s still possible that the Steelers explore alternative options on the open market after cuts, I believe McFarland has earned a spot on the 53-man roster. He’s never before shown as close to a complete skill set as he has this offseason, including some success picking up blitzes and running hard. His speed has also been more evident.

Wide Receiver (6): Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin

Once again, I’m still not changing up here. I know Olszewski doesn’t have a ton of fans, but as Dave Bryan pointed out recently, he’s basically in the same position as Steven Sims was a year ago, a backup return man and depth slot receiver. Only Olszewski might actually be the starting kick returner. And the quarterbacks have raved hysterically about him.

Tight End (4): Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Not making any changes here, either. Gentry is definitely a potential cut candidate, but my instincts tell me the coaches and players like him too much and that they believe he will still be needed as Washington gets his feet under him. He’ll also help take some blows off of Freiermuth’s body in two-tight-end sets.

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor, Broderick Jones, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson, Spencer Anderson

Still no changes for me. Dylan Cook can sit on the practice squad. The elephant in the room is the possibility of Dotson being moved via trade, but I don’t see them letting him go unless it involves a decent draft pick, or injury…which it could.

Defense (25):

Defensive Line (6): Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko

And here’s my problem. The 54th man is obviously a defensive lineman. The Steelers have already acknowledged they’re going to have to let a guy go here who can play. I’m just not finding a seventh spot right now, though I can very easily see the team taking that path, likely at the expense of a wide receiver, or possibly an offensive lineman.

So why these names? The top four aren’t going anywhere. Then it comes down to the rest. I know a lot of people want him cut, but Adams has been the starter the entire offseason, working as the base nose and rotational defensive tackle in the nickel. Keep him off your roster prediction at your own risk. I really want to keep Armon Watts, but they have enough juice with their top four guys. The theme this offseason has been beefing up the trenches and physicality. Fehoko best contributes to that. Isaiahh Loudermilk also loses out here.

Inside Linebacker (5): Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

Alexander was signed in between this roster prediction and my last one, so that’s one obvious change. The veteran bumps Nick Kwiatkoski off the roster, with Muse the standout special teamer, perhaps even with some upside on defense.

Outside Linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

This group has been set in stone for a while now and Herbig only put an exclamation point on it to end the preseason run, recording at least a sack in every game. Nobody else has been anywhere near close to offering what he has among the reserves.

Cornerback (6): Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley, James Pierre

Cory Trice Jr.’s injury opens up the door for Pierre to get back on my roster. Meanwhile, Riley enters the fray and replaces Tre Norwood, who had not been healthy for almost all of training camp. He will undoubtedly be re-signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Safety (4): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew

Riley is a safety-capable player, but it seems like he’s been emphasized more in the slot this offseason, so he goes there. This group remains the same outside of the subtraction of Norwood. Kenny Robinson didn’t show enough for long enough to crack the 53.

Specialists (3):

Kicker: Chris Boswell

He’ll be looking to get back on track this season, but Boswell’s job was never under threat.

Punter: Pressley Harvin III

Harvin had his best offseason thus far with a strong preseason showing. Braden Mann even played well in the preseason finale last night, but it was clear who was the better punter throughout the summer.

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

Rex Sunahara did nothing to distinguish himself throughout the offseason, and Kuntz has worked with Harvin for his entire time in the league. No sense changing now.