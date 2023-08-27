Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 906)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For episode 906 on this Sunday, Dr. Melanie Friedlander discusses the type of risks that Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan might be willing to take in the coming days when it comes to finalizing the team’s 53-man roster.
