Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For episode 892 on this Sunday, Dr. Melanie Friedlander discusses if this is finally the year that Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. makes the 53-man roster and keeps that job.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 892)
