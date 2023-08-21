Le’Veon Bell Tweets He’s ‘Ready For 20 Carries Right Now’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell might get the Internet buzzing to start off this week. Earlier today, Bell posted a Tweet of him running on a treadmill with the caption “I’m ready for 20 carries right now” followed by a string of emjois.

Here’s what he tweeted.

I’m ready for 20 carries right now ‼️😤💪🏾🗣️😂 pic.twitter.com/5UafhEGgKj — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 21, 2023

Earlier in the offseason, Bell said he hadn’t fully closed the door on returning to the NFL. Late last month, he said the only coach he’d play for is Mike Tomlin.

“Honestly, I really only want to play with the Steelers,” he said via the Associated Press at the time. “That’s it.”

In a May interview with the Steel Here podcast, Bell teased he would want to play in a preseason game and on a more serious note, said he wanted to retire a Steeler. Pittsburgh wraps up its preseason this Thursday against Atlanta.

Bell, now 31 years old, has been out of the NFL since the 2021 season. After leaving the Steelers to sign a long-term deal with the New York Jets, his football career fizzled out. The Jets quickly dumped him, and he bounced around the league from there, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s doubtful Bell actually returns to the league and resumes his NFL career. But he has kept himself in great shape, embarking on a boxing career he seems to be seriously pursuing. He’s also tried to make amends with Steeler Nation, apologizing for leaving the team after holding out and missing the entire 2018 season.

In all likelihood, Bell’s tweet was mostly sent out in jest. Of course, if the Steelers did come calling, Bell would probably pick up. Currently, Pittsburgh has its top two runners locked in with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren with Anthony McFarland Jr. the internal favorite as the team’s third-string back.

Until Bell officially announces his retirement, there’s always going to be a lingering question over whether he’ll try to get back in the league And should the Steelers suffer an injury to one of their top two backs, Bell’s tweet might sound a little more serious.