‘Late With His Hands:’ Broderick Jones Given C- Grade For NFL Debut

“Jones was stilted in his slide and regularly was late with his hands, allowing his man to get under his pads and push him backwards. Most times, he recovered using his quick feet and strength, however, throwing defenders to the ground to keep them from making plays. Jones also missed a blitzer off the edge in the third quarter, resulting in a pressured throw.”

Hand placement and punch do seem like the biggest areas of his game that Jones needs to improve, something Heitritter noted throughout his post. A great athlete with the ability to slide and mirror and protect the edge, Jones must do a better job of keeping his hands inside and developing a quicker and more forceful punch. He’s had more problems with power and bull rushes than he has against speed and outside/edge moves.

Reuter praised Jones for his run blocking, though Heitritter pointed out some issues in that area too, but the overall impression is a mixed bag. Jones did log a ton of snaps, 49 in total, 12 more than the next-closest player on the Steelers’ offense. From a conditioning standpoint, Jones seems to be in a good place, and he’s improved throughout training camp.

He’ll continue battling veteran Dan Moore Jr. for the starting left tackle job. As of now, Moore remains the frontrunner, still seeing almost all the first-team left tackle reps this camp. The only exception has come with the handful of snaps Moore’s taken at right tackle in the moments where OT Chukwuma Okorafor has been pulled out, a chance for Moore to rep the other side. Should Moore lose the left tackle job, he’ll become the team’s swingman. Should Moore remain the starter, it’s less clear who the backup right tackle will be. Jones has not taken a single snap on the right side this summer.

Jones was the only Steelers rookie Reuter graded. Second-round pick NT Keeanu Benton and fourth-rounder OLB Nick Herbig had strong showings while third-round selection TE Darnell Washington held his own. Second-rounder CB Joey Porter Jr. did not play due to injury. Seventh-round OL Spencer Anderson highlighted his versatility, playing both guard spots and right tackle, while CB Cory Trice Jr. is on injured reserve with a significant knee injury.