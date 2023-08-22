Labriola: ‘Not Automatic’ To Assume Jaylen Warren Would Produce Same Way In Increased Role

The 62-yard touchdown run through the Buffalo Bills defense Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium had more of an impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers than second-year running back Jaylen Warren could have imagined, at least externally.

Not only did it show that the Steelers offense has a new look this season and might have explosive plays at its disposal moving forward; it also caused a rather silly, meaningless discussion on social media and local sports radio regarding the pecking order between Warren and third-year running back Najee Harris.

Harris unfortunately hasn’t had those explosive runs during his career. Heck, he didn’t even do it at Alabama very often, yet because he can’t hit the home run like Warren, the conversation in recent days has centered around making Warren the No. 1 running back in Pittsburgh over Harris, Pittsburgh’s style of play be damned.

Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan has pushed that thought in recent weeks, as have many fans. It’s only gotten louder in recent days with Warren’s run against the Bills and led to NFL Network and Audacy analyst Brian Baldinger stating Monday on 93.7 The Fan that Warren can do everything you want out of a running back.

While it’s true that Warren has a strong all-around skill set as a runner, pass catcher and pass protector with good contact balance, speed and toughness, Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola brought a level head to the discussion of Harris/Warren Tuesday morning in his latest “Asked and Answered” segment.

Labriola, responding to a reader asking about the pecking order in the backfield, stated that it’s “not automatic to assume” that a running back like Warren producing like he has in a limited role would be as effective and productive in an increased role.

“I don’t believe it’s an automatic to assume an individual who produces in controlled situations would be able to produce at the same rate if his touches were more than doubled,” Labriola said after breaking down the stats and overall playing time between Harris and Warren for Steelers.com. “Anyway, none of this really matters, because Najee Harris was drafted to be the Steelers’ feature back, and that’s the role he will have for the 2023 regular season, and Jaylen Warren earned a spot on the roster to be Harris’ complement, and that’s the role he will have for the 2023 regular season.”

The point Labriola raised is a great one, and one that is getting lost in the Harris/Warren discussion.

Warren had the 62-yarder Saturday night against the Bills on just one touch — his only one of the game. He’s a home run threat, a real change of pace guy. He fits that role well. But believing he should be the true No. 1 in Pittsburgh is a stretch.

Warren had just 77 carries and 28 receptions last season, good for 105 touches for 593 yards. That’s an average of 5.65 yards per touch. That’s a very good number overall for a No. 2 running back. It’s important to note, too, that Warren played just 342 offensive snaps last season, just over 31 percent of the offensive snaps on the year for the Steelers.

Expecting Harris to do this isn’t acknowledging who he was in college. He wasn’t an explosive run guy at Bama, either. He’s a powerful plodder and fits what the Steelers want. He and Warren are a very strong combo. Play off each other well. https://t.co/ckVlzlWt49 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 20, 2023

So, to make him the No. 1 running back in Pittsburgh, he’d have to be near 70 percent offensive snaps like Harris has been the last few years. That increase in snaps would also mean needing to nearly triple Warren’s touches offensively. Is that something that makes the most sense to do with a guy like Warren, coming off of a small sample size?

I think not, at least right now.

There is no doubt Warren should get an increase in touches and reps this season; he’s earned it. But the discussion of him being the true No. 1 in Pittsburgh is just external noise. Harris is the guy, as he should be. He’s built for it, and with improvements around him and full health entering his third season, he should be able to show he’s a true standout running back once again.