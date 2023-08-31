Kenny Pickett: ‘Super Bowl Is The Only Thing That’s Ever Been On My Mind’

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has one thing on his mind, and that’s winning the Super Bowl. Appearing on the Steel Here podcast with hosts Kevin Adams and Jersey Jerry, Pickett said his only goal is winning the big game.

“The Super Bowl is the only thing that’s ever been on my mind since I got in the league. If we win a Super Bowl, 90 percent of the individual goals of each player will be met,” Pickett told Adams and Jerry. “It’s natural when you win championships that the individual performances are going to be what they are. So I think if we keep our mind on that, everyone will be happy with what happens individually.”

Individual goals are nice, but in the end, you become a legend in the NFL by winning Super Bowls. In 30 years, people might not remember if Pickett threw for 4,200 yards or 4,800 yards in a season, but they’ll remember if he was able to lead a team to a Super Bowl. That’s why names like Jeff Hostetler and Trent Dilfer are still bouncing around the minds of NFL fans. They’re guys who were good enough to lead their team to Super Bowl victories, even if they didn’t have the best individual numbers or statistics.

Pickett is going to put up good numbers throughout his career, but he’s going to be defined by the amount of success he has in the postseason. Especially in Pittsburgh, a city that’s been blessed with six Super Bowls by its football team, success and Super Bowls are expected. Pickett is right that it takes a lot of really good individual performances to win a Super Bowl, and even if those individual goals aren’t met, I don’t think anyone is going to be complaining with a ring on their finger.

Pickett’s leadership ability is one of his best qualities, and being focused on winning a ring and keeping his teammates around him focused too is important. Postseason success and Super Bowls have been talked about by a lot of guys in Pittsburgh ahead of the 2023 season. OLB T.J. Watt, who has yet to win a playoff game in Pittsburgh, said he wants to experience postseason success. George Pickens said he wants to win a Super Bowl. It’s a team that’s hungry to experience what it truly means to be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that’s winning.

It’s been too long since the Steelers have had success in the playoffs, with their last postseason win coming in 2016. This is the most complete roster the team has had in years, and with a host of guys focused on one common goal, this should be the team that can break the run of futility. It starts with the man under center, and with Pickett’s mentality, I’m confident in the Steelers this season.

Watch the entire sit-down by using the link below.