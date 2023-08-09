Kenny Pickett Praises Pittsburgh For ‘Bolstering The Trenches,’ Excited For TE Darnell Washington

At the conclusion of the 2022 season, you could tell that Pittsburgh was embracing a bully-ball mentality on offense. Their running game took off down the stretch, bludgeoning opposing teams with a physical ground attack with RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren wearing down defenses behind a gelling offensive line.

Pittsburgh wanted to embrace that offensive identity heading into 2023 and added key pieces in the draft and free agency to improve the running game. One of those pieces was TE Darnell Washington, who is a “Transformer” of sorts, a tight end the size of an offensive lineman who is a dominant blocker but also a skilled pass catcher. QB Kenny Pickett was asked about Washington Wednesday in a radio interview and the impact he can have on the offense. Pickett said Washington should be a big component in Pittsburgh’s offense while also talking about the improvement made up front as a whole.

“I mean, you could tell the emphasis of bolstering up the trenches and having Darnell be that kind of six so offensive lineman, like he likes to say,” Pickett said on the WDVE Morning Show. “He’s a big, physical guy that can do a lot in the run game and in the pass game. So, I think that was a great place to start. I think we have a lot more depth now on the offensive line. Those guys all work really well together. It’s a great room, so it’s good to have those guys up front for sure.”

The Steelers managed to make it through the entire 2022 season with the same starting five offensive linemen for every game. C Mason Cole missed time in a couple games due to injury, but still managed to come back and start the following week. The Steelers knew having all five starters play every game was an anomaly and wanted to protect themselves from the possibility of having someone go down in 2023. They upgraded at left guard, signing Isaac Seumalo while also adding more depth and competition on the offensive line by signing IOL Nate Herbig and drafting OT Broderick Jones and OL Spencer Anderson.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line looks the best it has been since C Maurkice Pouncey and OG David DeCastro were suiting up for the Black and Gold, having a good mix of established veterans as well as young talent. The addition of Washington is also key for Pittsburgh up front as Washington has the skill set to become one of the best blocking tight ends in the game. It’s exciting to think about how good the Steelers could be along the offensive line this season compared to recent years. We will soon get a taste of what this group can do as the Steelers suit up for their first preseason game against Tampa Bay on Friday night.