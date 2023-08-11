Kendrick Green, Patrick Peterson Named Players To Watch In New Schemes/Positions

In an article for The Athletic, NFL Film guru Ted Nguyen listed a few players to watch in new schemes/new positions this season, and both Pittsburgh Steelers CB Patrick Peterson and FB Kendrick Green made the list.

Peterson is still sticking primarily at cornerback, but the Steelers have hinted that they could move him around this year. Whether it’s getting some reps at safety or slot corner, Peterson won’t be stagnant on the outside. Nguyen called the move “a similar transition” to the one Charles Woodson made upon signing with the Green Bay Packers, a move that led to him winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

While that’s a wholly unrealistic expectation for Peterson, he’s an incredibly smart player, and moving him around should take advantage of that. He’s said that the game slows down for him when he’s working in the slot, and with the Steelers’ slot corner options outside of Peterson not looking all that exciting, there’s a chance he gets more run there than initially expected.

No matter where he’s playing, I expect Peterson to make an impact. He’s such a high-IQ player that even if his speed isn’t what it once was, he’ll find a way to be able to account for it. Peterson was a solid addition and someone who should help make the Steelers’ defense better.

As for Green, today marks the one-week mark since he took reps at fullback during Friday Night Lights. It’s something that’s continued in every practice since then and Green should see time at the position during tonight’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How Green looks at center is going to be his ticket to a roster spot, but him making the 53 suddenly looks a lot more viable if he shows he can contribute as a fullback as well.

Green is a player to watch closely tonight, something not a lot of people would’ve been saying heading into training camp at the end of July. But his work at fullback has been one of the biggest stories of camp because he’s genuinely looked good at the position. He can’t just be a traffic cone at center, but if he shows growth from his rookie season, Green could be a multi-purpose weapon in certain situations for the Steelers.