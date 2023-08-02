‘Just Like Michael Jordan Against Allen Iverson’: George Pickens Praises Joey Porter Jr. In Camp Battles

In competitive environments, a best on best matchup always brings out the best not only individually, but as a team, too.
For Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wide receiver George Pickens, that’s what happened Tuesday afternoon at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe when he went viral for another absurd catch, this time leaping high over rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. down the left sideline, going parallel to the ground to make a one-handed catch.
The play led to some post-catch showboating from Pickens and some fire from Porter, who threw the ball back at him. For Pickens, the play was great coverage by Porter Jr. with great technique, but sometimes best on best leads to memorable moments.
Speaking with reporters following practice Wednesday in Latrobe, Pickens described the play and compared the matchup with Porter favorably to another famous one-on-one battle in sports history, albeit in basketball. The matchup he was referring to was Michael Jordan against Allen Iverson in March of 1997.
“I was just trying to get a release on the ball, and it was kind of late for me to jump on that, but I made another crazy catch,” Pickens said to reporters following practice, according to video via Steelers.com.
Pickens makes it sound less incredible than it was. Of course, those types of plays come naturally to Pickens. He’s made them at Georgia, in practices in the NFL, and certainly in games.
While Pickens has a knack for these types of plays, he was quick to point out that Porter played it perfectly, too.