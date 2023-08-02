‘Just Like Michael Jordan Against Allen Iverson’: George Pickens Praises Joey Porter Jr. In Camp Battles

“Oh yeah, that was great coverage. I mean that was outstanding coverage. That was good technique,” Pickens added regarding Porter’s showing on the play. “You know, it’s just like Michael Jordan and AI [Allen Iverson]. Sometimes you got good D, better offense.”

That was the case Tuesday in Latrobe, and that better offense went viral, largely overshadowing just how well Porter played it overall.

It’s like that sometimes.

Back to that Jordan/Iverson comparison though.

Iverson, of course, was the hotshot rookie in March of 1997 setting the NBA on fire. Jordan at that point was a four-time NBA champion and was in the midst of his second three-peat run with the Chicago Bulls. Not only that, Jordan was an All-Defense First Team player in the league at that point. Iverson crossed him over like Jordan was a scrub.

That play lives on forever in the career of both Hall of Famers. It’s celebrated, as it should be. Jordan got the last laugh though, winning six NBA championships and multiple MVPs while Iverson just has highlights and All-Star accolades.

Hopefully the play between Pickens and Porter is a great sign of things to come. Pickens will continue to do that regularly against other NFL defensive backs making them frustrated in the process, while Porter continues to play with great technique and leverage and won’t have to deal with a receiver the caliber of Pickens in the air anytime soon.

Iron sharpens iron. It’s happening right before our eyes again in Latrobe.

To his credit, Porter is handling being on the wrong end of the viral catch quite well, stating in so many words that you win some reps and lose some reps and move on.

While the two were certainly heated with each other after the play for different reasons and have been chirping in practice throughout training camp, they’re still teammates and friends at the end of the day.

“Oh no, we’re just competing, just having fun. Like I was saying, he’s a guy that likes to compete, so I’m pretty sure it is not getting to him too bad,” Pickens said regarding Porter, according to video via Steelers.com.

Competition — when healthy — is good for all parties involved. So far, that competition is healthy for the Steelers between Porter and Pickens. Best on best. Let’s see what you’ve got.

It’s led to some spectacular moments already in training camp, and we’re likely to see more one-on-one matchups moving forward between the two big, physical, athletic freaks.

“For me, personally, I enjoy it a lot, but it’s like my second year, so I’m kind of in my own head in terms of like me getting better,” Pickens said regarding the matchups against Porter and enjoying them overall. “That’s really like what I’ve been working on this year.”

He hasn’t even begun to scratch the surface on his abilities in the NFL as a receiver. Once he does, look out. For now though, being pushed and competing against Porter is bringing out the best in him. That’s great for Pickens, for Porter, and for the Steelers overall.