Jon’s Ten Takes – Steelers vs. Falcons

Hey everybody! I’m filling in for Tom Mead this week, giving you my ten takes following Pittsburgh’s 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. As Tom has mentioned in the past, these aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

PRESEASON WEEK 3 AT ATLANTA FALCONS

1. Steelers Offense: All Gas, No Breaks – Could Pittsburgh’s starting offense have had a better preseason? Five drives. Five touchdowns. The passing game came out to play right out the gate as QB Kenny Pickett completed a 33-yard pass to WR Diontae Johnson and a 35-yard pass to WR George Pickens, capping the drive with a Najee Harris TD on the goal line. This offense is night-and-day different from a season ago, looking efficient and explosive. Pittsburgh wanted to go out of the preseason with a bang, and it did just that.

2. Pickett’s Perfect Preseason – Speaking of Pickett, he capped the preseason with a perfect passer rating after finishing his night in Atlanta 4-of-4 for 86 yards. He looked impressive in his passes to Pickens and Johnson, dropping the ball in the bucket to both receivers while showing improved touch and zip on the ball. Many have been projecting Pickett to make that second-year leap in 2023, and through three preseason games, he’s done just that. Could we see a Year Two leap for Pickett like Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence last season? It’s starting to look that way.

3. Dan Moore Jr.: Starting Left Tackle and Swing Tackle – Dan Moore Jr. has shown he’s the favorite for the starting left tackle job throughout training camp and the preseason. He solidified his case with a strong performance against Atlanta tonight. However, after the starters were pulled from the game, Moore flipped from left tackle to right tackle while rookie OT Broderick Jones stepped in at left tackle. Should anything happen to RT Chukwuma Okorafor this season, Pittsburgh will likely have Moore move from the left side to the right side and have Jones step in as Pickett’s blindside protector.

4. Steelers’ No. 3 Running Back? McFarland and Heyward – For the longest time, we thought that RB Anthony McFarland Jr. had the No.3 job in the bag compared to the rest of the backs on the roster. While he cemented himself on the 53 with his performance on Thursday night (10 carries for 55 yards, one touchdown), another player put himself in the No. 3 running back conversation: TE Connor Heyward. Heyward received carries in the previous contests but looked effective against Atlanta carrying the rock. We should expect McFarland to be the third running back on the roster but expect Heyward to get a few carries as well this season as the two mix and match in the backfield.

5. Connor Heyward: Mr. Versatile – Speaking of Heyward, he’s looked impressive all preseason as a versatile weapon on offense. He carried the ball four times for 11 yards and also caught two passes for 27 yards on the night. Built in a similar mold as FB Kyle Juszczyk for the 49ers, we should expect Pittsburgh to use Heyward in a similar role as a rusher/receiver/blocker who can be played in various spots on offense.

6. Inside Linebackers Are Those Dudes – The additions that Pittsburgh has made at inside linebacker this offseason have looked the part so far this preseason. That trend continued Thursday night in Atlanta. Kwon Alexander continues to showcase that speed and physicality he’s been known for his entire NFL career. Elandon Roberts also looked good, showcasing his downhill ability as a run stuffer as well as a pass rusher, picking up a quarterback sack. This could easily be the best group Pittsburgh’s had at the position since Ryan Shazier was still on the team, having the talent and depth to weather the storm of a 17-game season.

7. Speaking Of Dudes… Nick Herbig Is Legit – For being undersized and having short arms, OLB Nick Herbig has looked impressive in his first NFL action this preseason. He logged yet another sack against the Falcons, getting sacks in all three preseason games while also getting in on three other tackles. Herbig plays with relentless pursuit of the football, having a variety of ways to get after the quarterback. He should be able to rotate in a fair amount during the regular season, giving the Steelers an intimidating group at outside linebacker.

8. Swan Song For James Pierre? – It could just be me, but CB James Pierre looked lost at times Thursday night. He’s obviously pressing, knowing his spot on the 53-man roster is on the line. However, he has failed to stick out in a positive way again tonight. With both slot cornerbacks making a good impression and Pierre’s role on the team being no more than a special teams contributor and break-the-glass depth piece at corner, we may have heard Pierre’s swan song as his time on the 53-man roster may be up.

9. Muse Is Musing – The top four inside linebacker spots in Pittsburgh are virtually set with Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, and Mark Robinson. However, Pittsburgh likely has room for one more between ILBs Tanner Muse and Nick Kwiatkoski. Muse had looked better between the two heading into Pittsburgh’s preseason finale tonight, and arguably had the better game, registering four total stops while being around the football. Kwiatkoski missed the Buffalo game due to injury but needed to have a strong performance to make his case over Muse for the 53. Given his special teams’ prowess, Muse should have done enough to earn a roster spot.

10. Talk About A Dominant Preseason – The Steelers not only went 3-0 during the preseason, but they also looked dominant doing it. They were in control for most of the game against Tampa Bay and were up 27-0 against Buffalo before letting up on the gas a little. The went into Atlanta hot and finished hot, shutting out the Falcons 24-0 with impressive performances on offense, defense, and on special teams. It may be only preseason, but that success by Pittsburgh’s starters as well as their reserves must count for something as they step into regular season play.