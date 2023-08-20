Joey Porter’s First Interception Reminds Patrick Peterson Of His: ‘Never Forget What That Did For Me’

For Patrick Peterson, it’s like looking into a mirror. And maybe more correctly, a time machine. Joey Porter Jr. picked off his first pass in the Steelers’ second preseason game of his rookie year, Porter’s debut game after missing the opener with a minor injury. It was also the first home game of his NFL career. Peterson knows the feeling. Way back in 2011, he picked off his first pass in the Arizona Cardinals’ third preseason game, also his home debut.

Now a wise veteran who will end his career in Canton, Ohio, Peterson can reflect back on that moment and how it helped him. The same way it should help Porter in 2023.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Peterson told the story of his first NFL interception.

“It kind of took me back to my days when I was a rookie,” he said via audio from the Steelers’ PR department. “My third preseason game, my first time playing in front of the crowd, I got my first interception. It was for six. And I’ll never forget what that did for me going into the season. You always want to have these young guys try to taste success as early and often as they can.”

If you’re wondering if we’ve found the Peterson play…come on, of course we did. He pick-sixed Philip Rivers, a 34-yard house call. Take a look.

Peterson used that play as a springboard to the rest of his rookie season. He started all 16 games for Arizona, picked off two passes, and swatted away another 13 of them. He was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro, though that had more to do with his insane return stats (four punt return touchdowns his rookie year), than his play at cornerback.

Still, Peterson’s point is broader than the play. Moments like that gave him confidence he could succeed in the NFL. And if there’s any quality a good cornerback must have, it’s belief in himself. Cornerback is a position where you’re going to lose. No one bats 1.000. And plays like this can remind Porter he belongs in the league.

If you need (or want) the refresher, here’s Porter’s first INT. It came off Matt Barkley, who is no Philip Rivers, and the play wasn’t particularly challenging, but a pick is a pick. And it led to a Steelers’ touchdown before the half to give Pittsburgh a three-score advantage heading into the break.

Peterson praised Porter’s technique.

“Coach put them in a great call. He executed the technique flawlessly and the quarterback threw the ball right to him. Now all he had to do was finish the play.”

We’ll break the play down in more detail in the coming days but Porter was in Cover 2 on this play. Meaning, his job is to reroute the #1 outside receiver and sit in the flat. Here, he rides the receiver of bounds and then settles in the flat. With nothing there, he wisely gets depth and squeezes Barkley’s throw, picking it off.

As is true for most plays like this, Porter created his own opportunity with good positioning and playing the technique exactly how it’s drawn up. If Porter keeps doing this, he’ll have a career that will rival Peterson’s.