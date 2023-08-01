Joey Porter Jr. Aiming To Prove That ‘I Belong’ Once Pads Come On At Steelers Training Camp

The first day of full pads in training camp is like a national holiday for football players at all levels of the game, from high school to the pros.

Real football is back and the familiar sounds of pads clashing together fills the air with players pushing to make an impact look to do so through their physicality.

For Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the first day in pads on Tuesday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe is a chance to show his teammates and coaches that he truly belongs in the NFL.

Speaking with Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley ahead of the first day in pads, Porter couldn’t contain his excitement about getting the chance to show his physicality and overall strength, which made him one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft and caused him to land with the Steelers at No. 32 overall at the top of the second round.

“I am waiting for that moment to show the guys what I can bring to the table. That I can hang with everybody on the field. That I belong,” Porter said to Varley, according to original reporting via Steelers.com. “Everything starts when we put the pads on.”

Early in his tenure with the Steelers, Porter has certainly looked the part at the cornerback position with his length and ability to play physically in press coverage, something the Steelers desperately need following the loss of Cameron Sutton in free agency.

Though he’s looked the part and earned praise and respect from teammates throughout OTAs and minicamp, there’s nothing like the opportunity to truly earn that respect and admiration through a physical display in training camp with the pads on.

Coming out of Penn State, Porter was known for his length and physicality.

Porter plays a physical brand of football, which fits right into the Steelers’ way of doing things. However, he had a bit of a bad habit in college of picking up penalties due to this physicality. While he’s aiming to prove he belongs in the NFL once the pads come on, he’s going to have to find that fine line from a physicality standpoint not only in training camp, but in games, too.

That said, let these young guys challenge each other, be physical, be competitive. As long as it remains productive and conducive to the betterment of the group, have at it. Sounds like Porter is itching to get after it with the pads on. Keep an eye on him.